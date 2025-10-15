There’s an adorable new spa in Toronto but it’s for babies only

In a bustling city, it can be challenging to find a spot to unwind — but tots in need of a little R&R might just be in luck: Agua Baby Spa & Club is the first family-focused baby spa in Canada and it’s making waves in the baby wellness world.

While baby spas are a newer concept in Toronto, they’ve gained popularity around the world in places like the U.K., France and Germany with some even offering baby facials and prenatal classes for parents.

Like other baby spas, Agua Baby Spa is designed as a wellness centre for young ones, with opportunities for parents to decompress too. That could be anything from hanging out in the spa’s lounges to connecting with other families in educational workshops.

If your younger family members are in need of pampering, the spa offers a list of services that promises to nurture and support children aged anywhere from three months to 12 years old.

Babies from as little as three months old can enjoy 30-minute hydrotherapy sessions, a soothing experience where they can float, move and stretch in warm water with floatation support. It helps promote balance and digestion and even calms fussy babies. Plus, it’s a supportive treatment that strengthens muscles.

The spa also offers a 30-minute massage therapy session for both babies and children, provided by a registered massage therapist (RMT) who is trained in ensuring comfort. Benefits include helping little ones feel calm and relaxed, and the session also promotes better sleep.

If you want the full experience, you can add on a hydrotherapy session to a massage as a 60-minute treatment — an adorable way for little ones to relax to the max.

Agua Baby Spa claims to be the first family-focused spa in Toronto, but you can find other baby spas in the area too. If you venture to North York, Snuggles n Bubbles Baby Spa offers similar sessions in massage and hydrotherapy, for babies and children between four weeks old to 12 years old.

Slightly further from the city, spas like Itsy Bitsy Baby Spa in Mississauga focus on general family wellness with similar spa experiences too — plus an art corner for kids and naturopathy services.

Agua Baby Spa’s services start at $50.