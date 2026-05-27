The watch that started with a dream and ended with a masterpiece

There’s a story in the watch world that doesn’t involve a Swiss conglomerate, a marketing budget, or a celebrity ambassador. It involves a guy from Singapore named André, a love of Patek Philippe’s legendary Calatrava 96, and about 100 people willing to trust a stranger with their money and their time.

A little over a year ago, André — the man behind the Instagram account @horologically_unique — decided he was going to make a watch. Not sell watches, which he’d done successfully for years. Make one. From scratch. For the love of it.

His reference point was the Calatrava 96, one of the most revered dress watches ever produced. Clean, round, restrained — a watch that costs well north of $50,000 in steel. André wanted that DNA at a fraction of the price, without cutting corners on the things that matter.

What emerged was the HU-01 : Breguet hands, an ivory white dial with a sub-seconds register, and a sapphire exhibition caseback — a transparent window sealed into the rear of the case that lets you see the movement without opening anything. It’s a detail that serious collectors appreciate and casual observers find mesmerizing. The movement itself is a proven Swiss calibre with a 42-hour power reserve. The proportions were deliberate. Every element chosen. And critically: no logo on the dial. Just clean, uninterrupted elegance, with a single engraving on the caseback: one of 100. Horologically unique.

That restraint tells you everything about André’s intentions. This was never a business plan. This was a question: are there 100 people out there who love watches the way I do? Can we actually build this thing together?

He put it out into the world through Instagram — not through a retailer , not through a press release — and built it in real time. His account, @horologically_unique, became something rare: a genuinely engaged community watching a dream get manufactured, component by component. The dial samples, the case refinements, the movement sourcing — all of it documented, debated, celebrated. The comment sections were alive with people who understood exactly what André was attempting and why it mattered.

I’ll be honest. There were moments, more than one, where I looked at what I’d sent and thought: that money is gone. How does one person pull this off? At that price point? Including shipping? It seemed, at times, more hope than reality.

It was reality.

Five days on the wrist: timekeeping is dead accurate, the power reserve is exactly as advertised, and the watch sits light as a thought. It survived an accidental water encounter without complaint. But what strikes you most isn’t any single spec — it’s the coherence of the whole thing. André built the watch that the people funding it would have designed themselves, had they known how. The proportions, the hands, the dial purity, the exhibition back. It’s as if he reached into the collective imagination of 100 watch lovers and rendered it physical.

The sub-seconds dial ticks away in that small lower register, unhurried and precise — and somehow, the joy of the entire community that built this thing is right there in every movement of that hand.

That doesn’t happen very often. And it was worth every moment of doubt.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

I can’t wait to see what he and hopefully we build next.