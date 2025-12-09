The Holiday Hot List: Gift Ideas From Toronto’s Best Shops

The festive season has arrived, and the excitement of finding the perfect gift is in the air! Whether you’re shopping for family, friends, colleagues, or that special someone, we know the quest for the ideal present can be both fun and challenging. To help you spread cheer, we’ve compiled a diverse collection of gifts designed to delight every person on your list. Get ready to discover standout finds from local businesses that will bring genuine smiles, spread local cheer, and make this holiday truly unforgettable!

Season’s Petals, Season’s Cheer!

Tonic Blooms is one of Toronto’s first most-trusted, on-demand florists, delivering a curated selection of seasonal flowers and gifts within the GTA in as little as two hours. With Holiday flowers and gift delivery ranging from $69 – $198, think festive blooms, wreaths and trees and curated gift baskets that are anything but cliche! With thoughtful designs, seamless ordering and convenient and reliable delivery, making someone’s day has never been easier. It’s holiday flower delivery and stress-free gifting you can count on, happiness guaranteed!

Located at 688 Richmond Street West

For more information, call 416-305-0035 or visit tonicblooms.com

Bon-Bon’s Away!

At Aline Nasseh Artisan Chocolates, they create exquisite, hand-painted chocolate bonbons that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Made in small batches in North York with natural ingredients, each hand-painted piece reflects Aline’s artistry and craftsmanship. With around 30 unique flavors, gift boxes are available in sizes of 4, 6, 9, 16, and 25 bonbons. Nut-free, peanut-free, and vegan options make these edible works of art perfect for any occasion.

Located at 877 Alness St unit 22, North York

For more information, call 647-804-1605 or visit alinenasseh.com

Bejewel your love

In their final days, Secrett Jewel Salon is highlighting their 18K white gold ring set with 7 oval blue sapphires = 5.68cts and diamonds = 0.57cts, size 7.5. This ring encapsulates a sense of pride and appreciation, like Secrett Jewel Salon themselves. As they close this chapter, they are filled with a mix of sadness and excitement and will miss the daily conversations and the memories they have created, but are eager for the future and the possibilities that come with having more time to focus on themselves. They would like to offer a huge thank you to their wonderful friends and clients! Their final business day is January 24, 2026. Shop early to take advantage of their sale prices.

Located at 162 Cumberland St.

For more information, call 416-967-7500, or visit secrett.ca

Cozy Comfort

Give the gift of warmth and relaxation this holiday season from Beestung Lingerie. The iconic, classic Eberjey Gisele Pajamas are the perfect present to help a loved one cozy up during the holidays. Express your love in the several colours and prints they come in, and find out why everyone covets these pajamas. You can never go wrong with such a classic, chic gift! Prices start at $245

Located at 2624 Yonge Street

For more information, call 416-481-2849, or visit BeestungLingerie.com

The Gift You Can Hear

At Bay Bloor Radio, give the gift of sound this holiday season! Bay Bloor Radio is Toronto’s destination music lovers, with over 100 of the world’s best headphones and earphones to choose from. You can find great gifts for any budget, like the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 for $649 along with other brands like Sony, Sennheiser, FiiO and more to gift this season! Try them all on and get advice from expert staff, who will help you narrow down the options so you can find your favorite.

Located at Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor Street West

For more information, call 416-967-1122, or visit baybloorradio.com

Once upon a snowy December day…

A little gingerbread house stood waiting, its chimney puffing sweet dreams and its front door wide open for magic to begin. “We built the house,” whispered the holiday elves, “but now it’s your turn to make it sparkle!” Inside a festive gift box from Robyn’s Cookies, you’ll find everything you need for a merry masterpiece: a grand gingerbread cottage, a piping bag brimming with royal icing, and a treasure trove of colorful candies. But the real magic? It’s hiding in your pantry! Pretzels can become a sturdy fence, cranberries and raisins transform into a cobblestone path, and cereals? Why, they make the perfect rooftop tiles! Gather your family, sprinkle in laughter, and let your imagination dance like sugarplums. This isn’t just decorating … it’s a holiday tale you’ll create together, one sweet detail at a time!

Located at 953 Mount Pleasant Road

For more information, call 647-341-4151 or visit robynscookies.com

Unforgettable Sparkle

For a truly memorable gift, consider the Vintage 2.31ct Sapphire and Diamond 14kt Cluster Engagement Ring, from Cynthia Findlay Fine Jewellery & Antiques. This glorious ring features a stunning 2.31ct oval faceted, powdery blue sapphire at its heart, beautifully claw-set and encircled by a dazzling cluster of fourteen round brilliant-cut diamonds (approximately .51cts total weight, SI1 clarity, H-I colour). Its exceptional vintage quality makes it an ideal choice, whether presented as a unique engagement ring or a sophisticated right-hand ring.

By Appointment Only

For more information, call 416-260-9057 or visit cynthiafindlay.com/

For the Book Lover

A book every month for a year!! Give (or receive) the popular book subscription from Mabel’s Fables Bookstore. Receive a parcel with a wrapped book once a month. Custom chosen by age and interests. Contact our booksellers to register.

Located at 540 Mount Pleasant Road.

For more information call 416-322-0438 or visit www.mabelsfables.com

A Classic that Always Fits

Discover new and classic styles at Van Rijk Jewellers, such as the Ladies Patek Philippe Gold Nautilus in 18k Rose Gold. Lock in the love as the watch comes with a lockable adjustment system that’s integrated with a rose gold bracelet. It comes with a beautiful silvery opaline wave pattern dial with applied numerals and alpha style hands and sweeping seconds. The bezel is surrounded by a halo of 56 x 0.71ct total carat weight of Brilliant cut diamonds (Factory). Case size: 35.2 mm x 8.62 mm (thick). Automatic movement. Calibre: 26-33 SC. Water resistance.

Located at 90 Eglinton Avenue West

For more information, visit www.vanrijkestatejewellers.com

Crafted Elegance

Whether you are looking for a special host gift to thank someone for their festive hospitality or a spectacular present for a loved one, Shaynee’s Gift Selections is your destination to find unique treasures for everyone on your list! Elevate any gathering with the stunning Michael Aram Pomegranate Double Dish, inspired by the ancient, universal symbol of life, rebirth, and union. This piece brings profound meaning and beauty to everyone’s table this festive season!

Two locations: 3501 Bathurst Street and 441 Clarke Ave w Unit 8A

For more information, call 416-787-4497 or 905-709-0430