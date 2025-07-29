Relive the glory days of summer camp with the fashion trend that’s taking over Toronto

Bring back the glory days of summer camp with this season’s most nostalgic trend! From paracord accessories to retro shorts and tie dye, Jeanne Beker is giving us one final, colourful dose of summer vacation before the school bell rings again.

A. RINGER TEE

“I love the cap sleeve, and you can get a lot of use out of that. You can dress it up or dress it down.” Freda’s, $135, 45 Elm St.

B. FISH NECKLACE

“There’s something about this that speaks to the great outdoors. It’s whimsical yet classic, and you can see yourself wearing this in nature.” 6 By Gee Beauty, $195, 6 Roxborough St. W.

C. SOCKS

Made of merino lambswool, these socks will do plenty of sweat wicking — and we love this retro double stripe crew style. Gravitypope, $65, 1010 Queen St. W.

D. BEADED BRACELET SET

“This really just brings out the little kid in you. There’s something very nostalgic about this beaded set, and it’s fun that you can share these with your besties!” Holt Renfrew, $98, 3401 Dufferin St.

E. BUCKET HAT

“I love a bucket hat, and this crocheted take on it adds a little artisanal touch to your wardrobe.” Good Neighbour, $139, 1212 Yonge St.

F. JORTS

“You’d get a lot of use out of these shorts, and they’ve got a little bit of generosity in the leg. Such a great fashion piece.” Over the Rainbow, $351, 55 Bloor St. W.

G. ONE-PIECE

Nothing screams camp like a one-piece swimsuit, and this striped OAS one is both functional and stylish, with a low back and adjustable criss-crossing tie. Loversland, $189, 215 Ossington Ave.

H. TIE-DYE BAG

Tie-dye — the summer camp trademark — gets an update with this gathered double-dye shibori handbag. Just enough space to fit sunglasses, sunscreen and the perfect beach read. Gravitypope, $165, 1010 Queen St. W.

I. CORD SANDAL

This iteration on the paracord trend is minimalist and comfortable, with a flat sole and ankle wrap that will take you from the forest to Forest Hill with ease. Veronica Beard, $375, 111 Yorkville Ave.

J. BANDANA

A 100 per cent cotton bandana is summer’s most versatile trend — tie it around your head to keep your hair off your face, throw it on your bag for a pop of colour or turn it into an elegant little neck tie. Good Neighbour, $75, 1212 Yonge St.

K. ROPE NECKLACE

“I like the organic feel of this. It’s a forever piece that you can just sling around your neck and wear all the time.” Jenny Bird, $118, jenny-bird.ca

L. BACKPACK

This twill backpack is reminiscent of the kinds of canvas bags you’d lug your camp essentials in at the start of summer — and the cinch closure makes it deceptively roomy. Filson, $540, 694 Queen St. W.

M. SNEAKERS

“These are feminine, and flirty but the sole is rugged enough to run around camp! I love the little applique piping.” Heel Boy, $240, 773 Queen St. W.

N. CREWNECK

The retro font of this crewneck turns a simple sweater into a style statement — and as those cool August nights roll around, you’re going to need a cozy layer on hand. Peace Collective, SALE $59.25, peace-collective.com

O. BASEBALL CAP

The floral embroidery on this baseball cap will add a pop of fun to your summer style uniform. TNT, $89, 87 Avenue Rd.

P. ATHLETIC SHORTS

Toronto’s own Province of Canada are experts in weekend wear with a vintage edge — including these slightly flared jersey shorts in a super summery colour. Province of Canada, $78, 104 Ossington Ave.

