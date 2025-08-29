With Ssense facing major changes, here are 7 indie Toronto boutiques to support instead

Canada’s luxury retail scene is in for a big shake-up — Montreal-based e-commerce company Ssense filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday. The platform has been an indie fashion favourite since it was founded in the early 2000s by the Atallah brothers, but the company has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods (some hitting as high as 35 per cent), along with the sudden removal of the duty-free exemption for shipments under $800USD. This significantly increased the company’s operational costs, forcing Ssense to cut about 8 per cent of its workforce in May.

According Vogue Business, creditors tried to push through a sale of the company without its consent. But thankfully, Ssense isn’t gone outright. The website and retail operations remain active while the company seeks to retain control of its assets.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for alternatives that offer a similar mix of curated fashion and local authenticity, here are seven Toronto boutiques worth supporting.

Curator Kaelen Haworth sources a curated mix of rare vintage and under-the-radar designs at this Queen West boutique, from puff-sleeved tutu dresses by Simone Rocha to vintage Chanel skirt suits, plus accessories like hollyhock leather belts by Déhanche. It’s also a perfect spot to check out if you’re looking to dress like your fave White Lotus character. 613 Queen St. W.

This Yorkville-based concept store specializes in fashion-forward designs, accessories, shoes and even home goods. It’s known for its avant-garde streetwear and international designers, channelling the same boundary-pushing spirit that made Ssense popular. Expect gems like moon laser denim straight jeans by Marine Serre and Parisian-style crown pink hoodies by Coperni. 7 St Thomas St Unit 101.

This consignment shop is a go-to for many stylists, specializing in luxury and contemporary resale handbags and clothing (think gently pre-loved pieces from brands you’ll find at Ssense, but offered more sustainably and sometimes at lower prices). Browse through its site and you’ll discover everything from a curated selection of vintage fashion from iconic designers and eras, including Prada, Tom Ford-era Gucci, Hermès and Alexander McQueen. 1410 Dundas St. W.

Founded by a member of the renowned Assaraf family, TNT (which aptly stands for The New Trend) is basically the original Ssense. Featuring a truly staggering number of international and emerging designers, TNT’s now multiple Toronto locations are all exceptionally easy to get lost in. From Blumarine and Missoni to Toronto-born gems like Smythe, you’re likely to discover your new favourite designer here — and since the retailer runs seasonal sales of up to 70 per cent off, you don’t have to break the bank to do it. 87 Avenue Rd., 390-394 Eglinton Ave. W., 2901 Bayview Ave., Unit C17.

Yorkville’s 119 Corbo is where all the coolest Torontonians go to shop. Run by a mother-daughter duo and focusing mainly on Belgian designers and ’90s-inspired style, this shop is impeccably curated and tightly edited to include only the best. Their short and sweet designer list includes none other than Jil Sander, The Row, Ann Demeulemeester and Sacai, and while there isn’t anything super affordable on their clothing racks, the shop does often have a pretty stellar sale section running. Current gems include Lauren Manoogian trousers for $565 (marked down from $1,130) and these elegant Balenciaga sandals. 119 Yorkville Ave.

We can’t forget about the men! Ssense has been a go-to for savvy men’s shoppers in Canada for a few decades now — but Torontonians are lucky to have plenty of places to shop if they want to replace the joy of browsing selvedge denim and mohair sweaters online with an infinitely superior in-person experience. Lost & Found tops our list for ultra-cool menswear; featuring both local and international emerging and indie brands, as well as so many of the big names (hi, Beams Plus), you can’t go wrong shopping here. Especially because the store is an experience in itself to visit. 12 Ossington Ave.

As the name might suggest, 100% Silk Shop is all about textiles: funky patterns, creative knits and many a silk concoction. Shop here if you want to be introduced to emerging brands from around the world that prioritize slow fashion practices — and if you want to be the person at the function who keeps getting asked, “Where in the world did you get that?” 1558 Dupont St.