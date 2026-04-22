Popular Toronto flea market is coming back to Kensington Market next month

There’s plenty to look forward to during the spring and summer in Toronto, and one major highlight includes a seriously hyped up market in the heart of Kensington Market. The much-anticipated Kensington Flea is back next month with tons of shopping, food and so much more.

Launch weekend is May 2–3, and just know you’ll need to put your walking shoes on to spend the entire day exploring your options. The Flea is known for curating some of the best in the retail scene. Each year, the market has a rotating blend of local business owners who offer specialty foods, handmade goods and artisan products.

Past vendors have seen female-founded brands such as Topical Therapie and BeesButter, as well as popular food vendors like Mochi Mochi. This year will feature a mix of past and new vendors, so you’ll get to see local favourites as well as some you may have never heard of before.

Some of the places you’ll get to check out this time around will include new bakery Milk and Cookies, which will serve up — you guessed it — freshly baked cookies.

The Flea has been known in the community for celebrating and curating chances to showcase local talent and businesses, as well as giving Torontonians a chance to discover one-of-a-kind goods.

“Kensington Flea has always been about celebrating local talent and creating a space where people can connect with the makers behind the products,” organizers said in a press release. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another season of community, creativity, and great finds.”

If you’re not around this summer but still want to check it out, you can catch a snippet of this unique Kensington experience at the Bazaar Gift Shop, which is the Flea’s year-round retail space. There, you can find hand-poured candles, art and prints, home decor and much more from small, local business owners in Toronto.

Admission to Kensington Flea is free and will run every weekend from May until September. For announcements, highlights and updates, visit @kensingtonflea on Instagram.