People keep lining up for Toronto’s quirky new shop featuring 130+ local artists

Toronto just got a brand-new playground for anime lovers, indie creators and anyone who still believes in the magic of handmade art.

Meet Artist Alley, the city’s newest small arts hub — tucked right into the ground floor of 665 Yonge St., one of the busiest stretches in Canada. It opened this past October and it’s been booming ever since, with lineups out the door well past its grand opening. The shop has since featured weekend pop-ups and an endless rotation of original art that feels like browsing a comicon convention hall without ever leaving downtown.

At its core, Artist Alley is a retail space fully dedicated to small Canadian artists with a heavy spotlight on anime-inspired merch. Everything on the shelves is handmade, illustrated, designed, crafted, printed or stitched by real artists, not AI, mass production or resellers. This is the real thing.

130+ artists contribute to the shop, and all of them keep 100 per cent of their sales. In a landscape where AI content, online algorithms and limited convention circuits make it harder than ever for independent creators to survive, Artist Alley feels like a revolution.

Artist Alley acts as a mini comicon convention, with wall-to-wall stickers, pins, charms, prints, handmade plushies, tote bags, magnets, postcards, hats and clothing. The shelves here reset monthly with new creators and there’s a growing lineup of fandom events, cosplay meet-ups and specialty pop-ups.

If you’re a local artist, keep your eyes peeled as the shop continually puts out calls for submissions on Instagram.

With the closure of beloved indie arts institutions like Broken Pencil, the long-running magazine that championed zinesters and underground creators, Toronto has been feeling the absence of accessible, artist-first spaces. Artist Alley is helping to fill that gap.

It gives emerging illustrators, animators, crafters and designers a low-barrier stage to build income, visibility and community. Click on any artist listed on their website and you’re taken straight to their personal pages — an intentional move by the founders to redirect traffic not to themselves, but to the creators.

Founders Navid Tabibzadeh and Wen, both artists from the animation and video game world, started selling at conventions as a side hustle. Like many indie creators, they ran into a reality check. AI art flooding online spaces, limited Canadian convention schedules and few venues where artists could reliably sell work

So they built the space they wished existed. Artist Alley first opened in Montreal in October 2024, and its success triggered the Toronto launch just a year later.

They run the shop with a fully-artist staff, the definition of an artist-led ecosystem: creators supporting creators.

December’s featured artists include: Velvet_kt, NatChanDraws, HanhChu, Birdcrumb, Huoolong, TheKittenBomb, Chrysanthemem Hours, PuddingMilk, WeirdTakoyaki, Click&Equip, MadebyJods and Charlikesalmon.

And then there’s the massive list of regular contributors you’ll spot year-round, from 1percenttalent to Andalina to Bibisama and more (like much more… far beyond the B’s in the alphabet).

There’s even an NSFW section, which is exactly as spicy as you’d expect.

Sitting steps from Bloor–Yonge station, the shop is surrounded by foot traffic — students, commuters, tourists, and downtown wanderers moving through Yonge Street’s constant rush. It’s the perfect place for impulse buys, art discovery and the kind of chaotic, energetic vibe artist culture thrives in.