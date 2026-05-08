Ossington is transforming into a massive vintage market but it’s for one day only

Market season is officially here in Toronto, thanks to the return of warm weather in the city (finally!). From here on out until the end of summer, you can basically fill up every weekend with a new market to attend — and this weekend, there’s a pretty incredible one happening on Toronto’s coolest street. For one day only, Ossington Avenue will be transformed into a massive vintage and vendor market called Archive Market.

This exclusive market is known for popping up only a few times a year in the city, and always with a pretty stellar lineup of vendors. While Archive leans heavily into vintage, this weekend’s market will also feature some other local artists, snacks and drinks.

Major highlights include an ice cream truck from none other than Ruru Baked, as well as coffee and matcha to keep you hydrated from Tonton.

On the shopping front, expect vintage sellers like Armscye, Carried Vintage (known for their luxury handbags), Styelsy and handmade oil-based fragrances by Scnt.

Since Archive Market started in 2022, they’ve been taking over all of the city’s trendiest spots, starting with Kensington Market and moving to venues like Rchive Fashion Club. They even did a fill-a-bag event collaboration with The Welcome Market! So it’s no surprise that they’ve eventually landed on Ossington!

This weekend’s market takes place on Saturday, May 9 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 18 Ossington Ave. It will be totally outdoors, so dress for the weather!