Local designer moves from Yorkville pop-up to dreamy European-inspired fashion house

International designer Shahin Zartosht has opened a first of its kind Fashion Haus with plenty of European flair in the GTA.

Launched on Markham’s Main Street in one of the many historical properties in the area, the Ontario Vernacular home, built for a doctor in the late 19th century, now features a cafe, artful fashion displays including the work of Canadian designers, runway shows and private event bookings. Zartosht refers to it as Canada’s “first (permanent) premium fashion house.”

Zartosht started working in the fashion industry as a model at only 12 years old, before becoming a stylist, and then a designer and model trainer.

Born in Iran and raised in Dubai by Persian and Italian parents, Zartosht was accustomed to international travel — studying and working in fashion in 11 different countries throughout his career including Italy, Germany and England. Residing primarily in Dubai during that time, he eventually moved to Canada in 2019 to pursue more opportunities in the North American fashion industry.

“In my mind, I don’t have a country so every place I’ved lived is my country,” he says. “I try to learn from each of these cultures and bring something from each of them into my designs.”

After several years of designing work for private clients including celebrities and artists, Zartosht founded his own fashion brand, SZ, in 2021, the same year that he published his debut book Modeling. The brand, which produces casual-luxury products inspired by different cultures, is based in Canada while the garments are handmade in Italy.

Zartosht made his Canadian runway debut the following year with SZ’s ready-to-wear collection appearing in Fashion Art Toronto’s 2022 S/S showcase, and the next month he opened a SZ Luxury Boutique in Hillcrest Mall. Shortly after, SZ expanded to several locations across the GTA, including permanent stores at Bayview Village and Square One, as well as year-long pop-ups at Yorkville Village and Sherway Gardens.

This year, that has all changed, with Zartosht closing all previous SZ locations and opening Fashion Haus in its wake. Now he houses his own brand (and sub-brands) as well as luxury womenswear label Adam X Atelier, with hopes to add more designers into the mix. He also invites other creatives to book the space for showcases.

In the case of designers who are showcasing in the space, clients are able to book appointments with them for private fittings, and make purchases on site.

“We want to help support them,” said Zartosht. “This is going to be a long term solution for them. They can have a plan each year, and they can bring in new collections.”

As for choosing Markham as SZ’s newest location, Zartosht credits both his client demographic and the historical nature of the area. He says SZ’s client base is primarily Asian, then Italian, and both populations have large communities living in Markham.

He also says the location inspires a European feeling for him. “This is going to be the only place in GTA with this kind of European vibe,” he says. The building is located beside a rare book shop, Alfsen House Books, which reminds Zartosht of streets in Europe.

The addition of a cafe, affectionately named Cafe Mode by SZ is a way to further evoke that feeling. “I like when the customers hang out, rather than just buying something and leaving, because this is art, not just clothing,” Zartosht says.

He noted that bookstore owners Adam and Andrew Alfsen have provided many of the books present in the cafe seating area (a series of art and fashion books that rotate weekly). Their father John Alfsen was a famous Canadian painter, and some of his art works are hung in the book shop.

Cafe Mode tables can be reserved online, and includes services like afternoon tea. Customers can purchase artisan pastries, fresh bread and hand-crafted sandwiches, as well as specialty drinks like affogato, matcha lattes and frappes.

The space is also bookable for private and corporate events. “On the artistic side, they can book for fashion shows,” says Zartosht. The next show will showcase his own sub-brand, SZ Amore, and will take place on the first Saturday of August.

You can visit Fashion Haus and Cafe Mode at 152 Main St. N. in Markham.