Owner of shockingly colourful new Toronto vintage shop curates pieces straight from Japan

There’s a new vintage shop in Toronto’s west end that is a strong contender for the most colourful shop in the entire city — and it’s got a mystical name to match. Mystiq Parc belongs to ex-Exile Vintage manager Naho Takemoto; frequenters of the iconic family-owned Kensington business might recognize Takemoto by the show-stopping maximalist outfits she often sported while working there.

Takemoto spent a month decking out the shop in Harajuku style (a vibrant fashion aesthetic that originates from the Harajuku district in Tokyo, Japan), including the store’s external mural painted by Japanese-inspired Toronto artist Rowdy Rad Rat.

The signature purple colour lines the interior walls as well, accented by racks featuring every other colour of the rainbow, as well as playful collectors’ items like a statue of Japanese manga character Sailor Moon, posters of K-pop bands, Troll dolls and Harajuku magazines. It’s the ideal place to dress your inner child if you’re in need of some whimsy in your life. The fitting room, adorned in pink and accented by a custom ruffled curtain made by Takemoto’s friend, particularly inspires memories of childhood dress-up.

She named the store Mystiq Parc because she hopes it will be a place where people with a certain mystique will gather — which is why she turned the word into her own adjective by dropping the “u” and “e” at the end. “I want my store to be a spot for them to gather to shop or talk or even make friends with other ‘mystiq’ customers,” Takemoto says.

Takemoto credits her experience at Exile for exposing her to different kinds of vintage fashion. She had only been living in Toronto for four years prior to joining the Exile team, having moved from Hiroshima, Japan in 2018, with a deep love of fashion and frugal sensibilities but no particular knowledge of vintage clothing. Exile was where she came into herself as a vintage connoisseur, learning how to identify pieces from different eras and fine tuning her sourcing practice.

“I really enjoyed working with [owner] Lynn [Harpell]. She’s really hippie and crazy in a good way. She’s the coolest woman I’ve ever seen,” says Takemoto of her now former boss, considered by many to be the Queen of Kensington’s Vintage scene.

Takemoto’s own style evolved significantly during her Exile tenure, becoming increasingly unique and maximalist. Asked of her favourite pieces thrifted at Exile, she says there’s too many, but one she is particularly fond of is a ’70s Gunne Sax Dress — one of her all-time favourite thrift finds.

One of her style inspirations is K-pop group Big Band member G-Dragon. “I’ve loved fashion ever since I was a kid, but I was going through a lot of different styles. He was the one who made me feel like I could stick to just being myself,” she says.

When Takemoto left Exile, seeking a new opportunity, it occurred to her that rather than working for someone else, she could become her own boss. “I didn’t even plan to open my own store,” she says. “[But] I’m a big saver. I think this is the future that I want to spend my savings on.”

Mystiq Parc’s inventory features second-hand and vintage designer pieces, as well as Japanese (J-fashion) items which Takemoto specializes in. “I go back to my country at least once a year to see my family, my friends, and then I source,” she says. “I like to represent my culture.”

In limited quantities she also sells her own knitted/crochet brand which she previously sold through Instagram under the name “By Naho,” as well as re-worked pieces like custom jersey sets (crop tops and skirts). Prices range from $30 to $300+ for more coveted designer brands, with the average item costing anywhere between $40 and $60.

You can shop Mystiq Parc online, and in person at 1425A Bloor St. W. every day from 12–6 p.m, though Takemoto says the shop may close on Tuesdays in the future.