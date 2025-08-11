Iconic family-owned shoe store in Toronto is closing after 75 years

Just months after celebrating its 75th anniversary, a small business beloved by locals on Queen West is closing its doors. William’s Shoe Store, which first opened its doors in 1950 and has been owned by the same family ever since, is offering a final sale up to 80 per cent off that they’ve dubbed the “retirement sale.”

Originally opened by William and Maria Czarnota, their daughter Christine now runs the establishment.

“We have customers coming now who came here as children. Now, they come with their children,” Christine said in a video on West Queen West BIA’s Instagram page in honour of the company’s 75th anniversary earlier this spring.

They’ve kept it old-school — the shoe store never launched a social media presence or website of any kind. But word-of-mouth recommendations and great reviews have been more than enough to keep the shop in business for over half a century.

Specializing in wide and orthopaedic shoes and known for their affordable prices, the iconic striped awning and neon sign has been a familiar sight to those on Queen Street, and has been unchanged since the first year the family opened the shop’s doors.

Now that William’s is sadly closing, they’ve launched a so-called retirement sale for long-time shoppers to snag some final shoe deals.

Fans of the institution have already taken to social media to share the sad news — including Toronto artist and filmmaker Sook-Yin Lee.

Shoppers have flooded the comments with memories of the many shoes they’ve purchased there over the years.

“Grew up on Niagara got my first pair of saddle shoes there early 1950,” one commenter wrote on the BIA’s anniversary post.

“My favourite neighbourhood store. Kimmy helped me choose a pair of boots that got me through last winter. Sorry to hear they’re closing,” another commenter wrote under Lee’s post.

Visitors to the store at 750 Queen St. W. can shop top brands from 30–80 per cent off during the retirement sale. It’s unclear how long the sale will last, but you can stop by every day of the week except Monday until the doors close for the final time.