Harry Rosen just opened a reimagined downtown Toronto location because office wear is so back

Harry Rosen is bringing back office-chic energy one store at a time, and it’s all happening at their newest single level, 10,380-square-foot location in downtown Toronto.

The leading luxury menswear retailer is set to make a statement this fall, with the unveiling of its reimagined First Canadian Place store. The renovation is part of the brand’s $50 million retail investment across Canada.

This store features impressive updated design, as well as better customer centric experiences. It’s also being revamped to make way for a more elevated shopping experience, too — and hopes to be somewhat of a social hub for visitors. Customers will be able to grab an espresso and chat with style advisors in the store’s lounge space. The new store will also be equipped to hold in-store and office-hosted events for downtown business communities.

Shoppers can expect to find a mix of luxury men’s brands in store, including Patrick Assaraf, Eleventy and Harry Rosen’s in-house label HAROLD. Alongside apparel, there will be an expanded shoe section and neat services like one on one styling and private tailoring suites.

The brand’s president and COO Ian Rosen says the store’s transformation is ushering in a “new era” of workplace apparel post-pandemic as people are coming back into the office.

“Work is back, and so is the wardrobe that goes with it,” said Rosen in a news release. “Harry Rosen has long been Toronto’s destination for a broad spectrum of businesswear, whether you’re suiting up for the boardroom or slipping on your weekday uniform.”

The store’s transformation comes shortly after news that Harry Rosen’s flagship location on Bloor Street will be making a major move in spring of 2026. A new, expanded relocation will open on Cumberland — less than 200 meters away from the iconic store.

The 38,000 foot space will span three storeys and feature a patio overlooking the Village of Yorkville Park, a lounge, espresso bar and valet parking on weekends.

The latest renovation on the First Canadian Place store hopes to prioritize Toronto business professionals through style and connection.

An unveiling date hasn’t been set for the store, but the opening is set for fall.