Popular Scandinavian lifestyle boutique is opening its first Canadian location in Toronto

Toronto has had its fair share of internationally successful brands making their way into its shopping sphere, from Chinese retailer Miniso to the colourful racks of clothes at Mango from Spain. The city is getting just one more addition this year, and it’s one of Europe’s coolest gift shops.

Danish chain Flying Tiger, originally from Copenhagen, is finally landing at the CF Eaton Centre this summer. It’ll be the retailer’s first Canadian location, marking the first in a large expansion across the country.

Some of the store’s first locations are replacing the recently shuttered Fox Home stores in major malls. This launch is further being executed throughout a global expansion that will stretch across North America as well as Southeast Asia.

According to a 2025 LinkedIn post from the company, it was stated that nearly 50 Flying Tiger stores would be opening across Canada by 2030. Currently, the retailer has over 1000 stores across 40 countries around the world.

Flying Tiger is known for its affordability across tons of unique gift ideas, as well as super fun stationery. Scandinavian design enthusiasts will find a ton to shop for, as the store offers products that lean into its roots and are exclusively designed in Denmark. Quirky items in this category include products like plush fastelavns buns and Danish butter cookies.

The store is also just generally a retail haven for creatives and artists, offering sections in arts and crafts, homewares, DIY gifts and so much more.

According to signage within the Eaton Centre (which also bids “Halløj” to Toronto), the new store will open its doors in June 2026.