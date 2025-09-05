These are the fall shoe trends you’ll be seeing everywhere in Toronto

Jeanne Beker is helping you kick it in style this season with these toe-tally cool shoe trends that will take you from summer to fall with ease in Toronto. From suede-tastic loafers to vintage-inspired Mary Janes, you’re sure to meet your sole-mate.

Mary Janes

A. RED-Y FOR FALL

“These are so great with the little buckle; what a nice, comfy shoe from a great Canadian company. This is just the kind of uplifting thing you want in your wardrobe this fall.” Poppy Barley, $295, poppybarley.com

B. GET HEELED

“If you want a dressier look, these have a blocky, sturdy heel; a nice platform; and that rich shade of brown, a great colour for fall. Such a timeless, classic shoe.” Gravitypope, $480, 1010 Queen St. W.

C. VINTAGE VIBES

“This embossed leather is really cool, and I love this chunkier T strap. I love that it’s a cross between a loafer and a Mary Jane.” Maguire Shoes, $260, 760 Queen St. W.

Brogues

D. FUNKY FEET

“I’d really like to rock these with a funky, oversized suit. It’s a throwback to a ’50s saddle shoe, but with a real edge to it.” John Fluevog, $419, 686 Queen St. W.

E. MENSWEAR-INSPIRED

“What a beautiful shoe: it’s classic, it’s elegant, it’s a forever shoe. And it just looks really well made. And that burgundy is really stunning.” GetOutside, $269.99, 437 Queen St. W.

F. PATTERN POWER

“This shoe has got a lot of different things going on, kind of a mixed media. You’ve got some colour and a big lug sole with a little bit of Oxford styling.” Browns, $498, 1 Bass Pro Mills Dr.

Mules

G. MAKE A MOO-VE

“We all love our animal prints, and this one is very chic looking. The buckle hardware is very classy and rich, and these will be great to wear indoors or out.” Aldo, $140, 3401 Dufferin St.

H. WALK WESTERN

“This is the best of both worlds: the front of a cowboy boot and the back end of a mule. Such an interesting high-low mix.” Frock, $325, 97 Roncesvalles Ave.

I. BEST OF BOTH WORLDS

Combine the elegance of loafer life with the ease of a clog, thanks to these slip-on, round toe mules. Gravitypope, SALE $169.99, 1010 Queen St. W.

Loafers

J. MUSTARD MOMENT

“What an unusual sole. This is really cool-looking in that softer suede rather than leather. Very funky.” L’Intervalle, SALE $49.99, 220 Yonge St.

K. BUCKLE UP

“I like this silvery grey colour. What great T strap styling, and these just look comfy and like such a fun little shoe to run around in.” Matt & Nat, $110, mattandnat.com

L. KEEP IT CLASSIC

“This loafer just looks like it means business. Very comfortable with that platform sole and just a durable, no-nonsense shoe to take you through fall.” La Canadienne, $425, 138 Cumberland St.

Bonus: Shoe for a good cause

Let your shopping be for a good cause this season with Ron White Shoes’ limited edition Carry the Fire luxury sneaker. For each purchase of this shoe, a $300 donation will be made to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (and you can wear them to the Walk to Conquer Cancer, coming up on Sept. 6!).