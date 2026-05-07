Carbon peels and vampire facials: Toronto has all the weird beauty treatments celebs love

Toronto’s wellness scene is starting to look a lot more like Hollywood’s.

For years, the gap between celebrity wellness treatments and the everyday person’s daily routines felt completely inaccessible. But now, with the rise of social media, we know more than ever before about all the experimental, cutting edge and sometimes kind of ridiculous treatments that A-listers love!

These beauty procedures may have seemed totally out of reach in the past, but not anymore: they’ve begun to pop up in and around the city. It’s no secret that the new generations of Toronto are obsessed with both youth and health. Between the pilates classes, run clubs and cold plunges, this city’s largest third space lives in wellness routines. With the rise of self-care, the treatments once associated with actors, touring musicians, supermodels, and influencers are quickly becoming part of everyday life in Toronto.

Whether you want to live like a celebrity for a day or will follow anywhere a Kardashian goes, Toronto now offers pretty much every innovative, invasive or just downright strange beauty treatment beloved by celebrities.

Scattered across the city are a number of new wellness routines, specially flown in from Hollywood and delivered to us. These are the newest routines this season that prove once again, Toronto is never that far behind our North American neighbours.

The Hollywood peel

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At 30 Hazelton Med Spa in Yorkville, opened just this past fall, one of the treatments gaining traction is the Hollywood Carbon Facial: a laser-based treatment largely associated with celebrity red carpet prep.

Sometimes referred to as the “Hollywood Peel,” this treatment involves applying a layer of liquid carbon to the skin before passing a laser over the face to exfoliate, detoxify pores, reduce oil production and stimulate collagen. The intended result is a brighter, tighter-looking skin with little to no recovery time, which is exactly why it became a celebrity staple in the first place.

Rumour has it Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian have all tried versions of this treatment for its ability to create instantly camera-ready skin without the heaviness or swelling associated with more invasive procedures.

IV therapy

IV therapy is not new — at least not to celebrities, Hollywood or our screens. For years we’ve watched the Kar-Jenner clan receive IV drip procedures publicly on the reality show. The same can be said for a multitude of cast members across the Real Housewives franchise, as well as on reality TV shows like Selling Sunset.

If there’s one treatment that perfectly captures the convergence of luxury and the new direction of wellness culture, it’s IV therapy.

Before public exposure through reality TV, the treatment was primarily associated with exhausted celebrities recovering backstage following long tours or fashion week appearances. But vitamin drips have since steadily evolved into a mainstream wellness ritual. In Toronto, that evolution is arriving in spaces like NRG Haus in Liberty Village, the city’s newest social wellness destination centred around contrast therapy, recovery and nervous-system regulation.

The 5,000-square-foot space feels almost futuristic upon arrival. Here, guests can immerse themselves in cold plunge, guided sauna sessions, sober social events, functional beverage consumption and of course, choose from a curated IV infusion list and have it administered from an in-house nurse.

The IV offerings themselves mirror the treatments we’ve seen on TV for the last decade. Most notably, there’s the NAD+ infusion from season one, episode five of The Kardashians, which features Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber receiving this exact drip — intended to increase longevity and cognitive performances. Other drips include a Glutathione drip marketed for skin health and brightness, the high-dose vitamin C drip for immunity support and the hydration-focused infusions for energy and recovery.

Crucially, these IV drips operate as not just a wellness treatment but a social element — at NRG Haus, the drips are administered in their sober lounge space and meant to be “enjoyed” communally.

Vampire facials

A facial that leaves your face seemingly covered in blood might not seem that fun, but celebrities have been swearing by them for a few years now. Officially called platelet-rich plasma therapy but nicknamed the vampire facial because it literally extracts your blood and injects it back into your face, new Yorkville wellness studio Supernatural offers this treatment. The goal is to trigger cell repair and regeneration — the platelets are separated from the erythrocytes in your blood, and then those platelets, which are rich in growth factors, are injected and microneedled back into the face. It will leave your face (temporarily) covered in blood, so it’s certainly not for the faint of heart!

Of course, not all celebrities loved their experience — Kim Kardashian, one of the early supporters of the treatment, later called it “really rough and painful” and said it’s the one treatment she would never do again.

LED light therapy

Few treatments better illustrate the TikTok-ification of beauty culture than red light therapy. The glowing LED masks once confined to dermatology offices are now seen all over social media, frequently worn by celebrities, influencers and now just the average 25-year-old you see on your FYP.

Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian (because what beauty trend is she not associated with), Chrissy Teigen and Kate Hudson have all publicly embraced LED light therapy as part of their skincare routines, often crediting the treatment for calmer inflammation, smoother texture and more radiant complexion.

For those of you who have not yet purchased an LED mask to partake in at home (myself included), Formula Fig is translating that at-home celebrity beauty ritual into an in-person experience.

LED facials are increasingly marketed not as occasional luxuries but as maintenance appointments, the skincare equivalent of a workout class. The treatments promise collagen stimulation, reduced inflammation, acne support and skin rejuvenation, all without downtime. Lunch-hour facials have replaced dramatic recovery periods. Who knows what’s next — maybe drive-through treatments?