These are the best new openings in the Yorkville neighbourhood

Yorkville continues to attract unique new business offerings, from pilates gyms with a twist to luxury Italian goods. Check out the most recent openings in the neighbourhood.

Avant is an exclusive new private members club opening at 1 Bloor St. E. Focusing on both training and recovery, the Yorkville club brings together six different studios that range from hot yoga and hot mat pilates to boxing and combat conditioning. A hydrotherapy circuit and deep tissue massage chairs are also available to members for recovery.

Local designer Ross Mayer has opened a flagship boutique in Yorkville. The renowned Canadian fashion designer’s eponymous label is known for gender-fluid designs and collections that range from custom bridal and eveningwear to everyday knits. The new shop is located at 122 Cumberland St.

A new pilates gym is opening this summer in Yorkville! A unique twist on classic fitness classes, this new gym offers a pilates-inspired experience that’s infused with cardio, including riding and rowing, for a head-to-toe workout. Featuring the innovative Bikeformer or Rowformer, expect a different class every day so you’ll never be bored. The new gym is located at 263 Davenport Rd.

Eleventy has officially opened its first standalone Canadian store on Bloor Street. Spanning more than 3,200 square feet, the space combines timeless Milanese style with the sophistication of Toronto. The luxury brand is recognized for its Italian craftsmanship and collections that span men’s, women’s and children’s fashion. Visit the new shop at 102 Bloor St. W.

889 Shop + Movement Studio recently made the move from their original home on Yonge Street to a new location nearby in Yorkville! While the brand is known for their fitness classes, including yoga, pilates and barre, 889 also runs a shop featuring curated apparel, wellness essentials, home goods and more. Fans of the fitness community can visit the new location 101 Yorkville Ave.

Smeg has opened its first standalone Canadian store at 2 Bloor St. W. The Italian luxury appliance brand’s retro showroom spans 3,700 square feet over two floors, showcasing Smeg’s sleek and colourful kitchen appliances. With international flagship stores already in London, Paris, Milan and more, Toronto joins the ranks of these high-profile cities with the new flagship, which is also said to feature a design consultation area.

A Parisian-inspired vintage shop recently popped up in Yorkville Village! Vintage and the City, a locally-run curated vintage shop has previously been turning heads at Hippie Market, the Sunday Variety Market and more. Now, you can shop fabulous vintage finds, from ’80s jewelry to elegant’90s blazers, right in Yorkville at 55 Avenue Rd.

L.L. Bean is opening soon in the Manulife Centre, spanning 9,500 square feet on the concourse level of the shopping complex. The outdoor apparel company has been steadily expanding into Canada, though this location will mark only the brand’s second in Toronto. Fans of the retailer will recognize its original waterproof Bean Boot, as well as the now-iconic tote bags and Fair Isle and Aran sweaters. You can visit the new store soon at 55 Bloor St. W.