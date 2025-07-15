These are the best new openings in Toronto’s Queen West neighbourhood

Queen West continues to attract unique new business offerings, from lively pizza spots to boutique food stores and thrift by the pound. Check out the most recent openings in the neighbourhood.

1117 Meats & Pantry recently launched in a historic building on Queen West. Formerly a post office established in 1902, it is now a 5,000-square-foot boutique food store offering specialty food items. Shop deli cheeses and meats, ready-to-cook meals, seafood and more 1117 Queen St. W.

Shmata is new to Queen West, bringing a new clothing by the pound shop to the area. A sprawling space featuring racks and racks of vintage clothes, take your time searching to source some gems — and at just $6.99 a pound, it won’t cost you much to enjoy a full wardrobe research. Shop at 1153 Queen St. W.

Little Ese has opened at 875 Queen St. W., taking over the former home of Italian restaurant Noce, which quietly closed in the fall of 2024. The group behind Papi Chulo’s launched this new pizzeria with the aim of creating a go-to neighbourhood hangout with a lively atmosphere. The menu offers shareables like pizza, pasta and wings.

Vero Italian Sandwich Co. is opening on Queen West. Little has been shared about this new eatery, but the branding across the storefront at 477 Queen St. W. promises fresh-made Italian sandwiches, featuring cold cuts, greens and fresh spreads.

Nord Lyon just opened its doors at 250 Queen St. W. Known for blending traditional Lyonnaise recipes with a modern twist, the bakery and café was founded by Richard, who was originally from Lyon, France and wanted to bring authentic French cuisine with him to Toronto. The new spot offers classic pastries that include choux a la creme, amandine and croque monsieur.

Shameful Tiki Room has found a new home, leaving its long-time Parkdale space and moving down the road to 777 Queen St. W. Featuring a new look and a fresh lounge upstairs, the menu will also offer new drinks and dishes. Enjoy happy hour every day from 5–7 p.m.!

Loeithai Kitchen and Bar is new to Queen West, promising authentic Thai flavours with a twist. The menu offers delicious starters ranging from tiger prawn rolls to sweet potato fritters, while the mains include a large selection of fried rice, noodles, soups, curries and stir-fry. There’s something for every restaurant-goer here, whether you’re vegan, gluten-free or a meat lover. Visit the restaurant at 640 Queen St. W.