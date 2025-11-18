After last year’s mess, Lululemon tries again with Team Canada’s 2026 Winter Olympics outfits

With the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games less than three months away, one of the most exciting parts is seeing what Canadian athletes will wear. Now, the wait is finally over, because Team Canada and Lululemon have finally revealed the 2026 athlete kit.

Going into their third Games as Team Canada’s official outfitter, Lululemon’s 2026 design is quintessentially Canadian. The kit boasts layered, insulated pieces designed for both performance and flair. It was important for the athlete’s sportswear to fit into the streets of Milan, but also have elements of home.

This set of outfits will be a bit of a comeback for the athletic wear brand; during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, backlash ensued over Lululemon’s athlete kit at the time. The red and white tracksuits were met with criticism, including environmental concerns like greenwashing accusations.

Some had issues with its stylistic features, too. Critics even pointed out that the pieces looked blood-splattered, and resembled uncooked bacon.

The brand has got a new approach this time: Lululemon says it worked closely with athletes, collaborating with Paralympians throughout the design process on accessibility and zeroing in on how to include the beauty of Canada’s nature and landscapes into the kit.

In Team Canada’s opening ceremony piece, athletes will sport the Convertible Quilted Wrap Vest, specifically made with Canadian identity in mind. It showcases a large maple leaf on the front and is made with 700-fill down — two aspects that are unmistakably Canadian in terms of both landscape and heritage. It can also be worn as a scarf or packed up as a pillow.

The vest will be worn over layers, like the Waterproof Shell Jacket. It’s waterproof and designed to be extra long to keep athletes warm and dry.

Other pieces include the podium look, featuring the bright red Translu Wunder Puff Jacket. It flaunts a top layer of translucent mesh, with a second layer showcasing designs of Canadian geographic features.

The closing ceremony will see athletes wearing what’s essentially a testament to Canada’s icy winter conditions. Athletes will come out in the Shine Wunder Large-Hood Jacket, in a green-blue iridescent hue — reminiscent of the colour of Canada’s many gigantic glaciers.

According to a press release from Team Canada, ice dancer Piper Gilles says it’ll be one of the “most talked about looks in Milan.”

“The iceberg blues and greens are so unexpected yet complement the touches of red beautifully,” she said.

The collection is available online starting Tuesday on the Lululemon website, and in select stores nationwide on Wednesday.