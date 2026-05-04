A pop-up market is coming to Toronto with $96 toilet rolls and $175 bananas

There seems to be a new pop-up or market in Toronto every weekend, whether it’s for vintage clothes or flowers. But this weekend, the city is getting a new pop-up unlike anything else we’ve seen before: one where the entire point of the market is to be ridiculously expensive. Sounds like Toronto!

The Markup Marché, a two-day pop-up created by Toronto skincare brand The Ordinary, will be selling a whole range of everyday essentials. But each item at the market is being deliberately marked up (hence the name) and relabelled to reflect some of the strange rebranding and pricing that happens in the beauty industry today.

For example, expect to shop for an All Natural Magical Energy-Boosting Bar, with a jaw-dropping price tag of $175.90 — a price that’s even more shocking when you find out that bar is actually just a banana with some creative marketing. Or you can grab a High-Retention Cleansing Cylinder — also known as a toilet roll — for $96.20 at this interactive grocery store experience.

The goal of the market is to encourage shoppers to think critically about beauty industry marketing. The pop-up will feature an educational component; each aisle and shelf will spotlight facts and statistics that delve into the tactics used by the skincare and makeup industry to sell products today. If you’ve ever wondered what exactly goes into the pricing of your favourite expensive moisturiser or are curious about why certain terms are so popular when it comes to marketing for serums and cleansers, The Markup Marché will be the place to learn.

There will also be freshly squeezed juices served by The Jargon Bar on-site, and some other freebies for visitors.

The market runs from Friday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will be popping up in a space located at 711 Queen St. W.