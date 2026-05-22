A new Tokyo-style alleyway filled with mini retail shops is coming to Mirvish Village

Mirvish Village is already shaping up to be one of Toronto’s biggest new neighbourhood hubs, with restaurants, a massive food hall and restored heritage buildings all coming together at the former Honest Ed’s site. But one of the most interesting pieces of the project has only recently been announced.

The laneway that runs through the interior of Mirvish Village between Markham Street and Bathurst Street will soon be lined with tiny micro-retail shops, and it will be dubbed Honest Ed’s Alley! The smaller shop sizes are meant to give emerging businesses a lower-barrier way to reach customers, all without having to put down a major deposit or commit to a long-term lease.

Expect 25 move-in-ready incubator-style spots ranging from 150 to 300 square feet, with a design that takes its cues from Tokyo alleyways: think bright neon signage and lantern-style lighting. The bold signs and bargain-hunting energy will also help to give the space a throwback Honest Ed’s feel.

Units are still being leased, but a few names are already showing up. Look out for food and drink options like Unruly Smoothie, which will serve up plant-based and antioxidant-rich drinks, as well as Batch Cookies for chunky chocolate chip treats.

On the retail and services side, check out small-format shops like the Alley Flea Market, Kensington’s Bazaar Gift Shop, Neutron Starr Gift Store and Good and Fast Cleaners.

Another name already drawing attention is Shyne On Jewelry. After spending more than 20 years on Rideau Street in downtown Ottawa, the shop will bring its iconic gold, silver and diamond jewelry to the Alley.

Follow @mirvish.village on Instagram for more updates.