8 Valentine’s Gifts to Say “I Love You” Without Leaving the GTA

Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate the people who make life special. Whether you are looking for a show-stopping sparkle, a cozy night in, or a little bit of daily pampering, we have something for everyone on your list. Explore these local favourites and find a gift that speaks straight to the heart!

For the Ultimate Comfort Lover

Wrap them in comfort and indulgence with the Baskits Cozy Valentine Bundle ($200). This luxe gift pairs a plush, personalized embroidered bathrobe with The Art of Chocolate Gift Box, filled with artisan chocolates, cookies, and gourmet treats. Thoughtfully curated, it’s the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for him or her. Find the perfect gift for every occasion at baskits.com.

For more information call 416-755-1100, visit them in-store at 74 Railside Road in North York or online at baskits.com

For the Brunch Lover

A Valentine’s Day worth waking up for! Be sure to book your table at Tiarrè’s Brunch and Bistro, where you can celebrate your love with their signature Valentine’s Day Brunch Tower for two. This thoughtfully layered experience features a collection of brunch favourites, from indulgent bites to artisanal sweets made for sharing. Designed for two and priced at $60, it is best enjoyed slowly between sips of mimosa and meaningful conversation. It’s the perfect way to start your day!

Located at 1980 Queen Street East and 1614 Bayview Avenue

For more information, call 416-485-1614 or visit tiarres.com

For the “Night-In” Lover

Experience effortless elegance with the Pret-a-Porter Italian Nightie, available at Beestung Lingerie. Crafted from multi-dimensional floral lace and soft micromodal, its plunge neckline and wireless, non-padded cups offer natural comfort and a flattering fit. Designed to fall at the upper thigh, this pull-on style features adjustable straps for a perfect personalized touch. Ideal for a confident, relaxed evening in.

Located at 2624 Yonge Street

For more information, call 416-481-2849, or visit BeestungLingerie.com

For the Vintage Glam Lover

These Vintage Garnet and Pearl Drop Earrings capture the essence of classic sophistication, and are available at Cynthia Findlay Fine Jewellery & Antiques. Set in warm 9kt yellow gold, these earrings feature two oval faceted dark brownish-red garnets (est. 5.74cts), as well as two pear faceted cut dark brownish red garnets (est. 8.35cts) and 48 round faceted cut dark brownish red garnets (est. 2.03cts). The design masterfully balances the deep, moody hues of the garnets with the delicate luster of 48 white pearls, measuring approximately 1.5-1.8mm in size. Sophisticated and striking, these vintage treasures offer a regal aesthetic that makes them a captivating addition to any fine jewelry collection.

By Appointment Only

For more information, call 416-260-9057 or visit cynthiafindlay.com/

For the Beauty Lover

Experience the refreshing essence of the Irish coast with Inis, now available at Peppertree Klassics. Known for its signature sparkling scent that captures the “Energy of the Sea,” this premium collection is authentically made in Ireland. From luxurious soaps and hydrating body lotions to their iconic cologne, every product is designed to uplift and revitalize. With its clean, ocean-inspired notes, Inis makes the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for that special lady who deserves a little bit of coastal serenity in her daily routine.

Located at 137 Main St. N. Markham

For more information, call 905-294-3882 or visit peppertree.ca

For the Book Lover

A book every month for a year!! Give (or receive) the popular book subscription from Mabel’s Fables Bookstore. Receive a parcel with a wrapped book once a month. Custom chosen by age and interests. Contact our booksellers to register.

Located at 540 Mount Pleasant Road.

For more information call 416-322-0438 or visit www.mabelsfables.com

For the Timeless Lover

Because your love is timeless, celebrate it with a masterpiece. Discover new and classic styles at Van Rijik Jewellers, such as the Ladies Patek Philippe Nautilus in 18k Rose Gold. Lock in the love as the watch comes with a lockable adjustment system that’s integrated with a rose gold bracelet. It comes with a beautiful silvery opaline wave pattern dial with applied numerals and alpha style hands and sweeping seconds. The bezel is surrounded by a halo of 56 x 0.71ct total carat weight of Brilliant cut diamonds (Factory). Case size: 35.2 mm x 8.62 mm (thick). Automatic movement. Calibre: 26-33 SC. Water resistance.

Located at 90 Eglinton Avenue West

For more information, visit www.vanrijkestatejewellers.com

For the Blowout Lover

Give the gift of gorgeous hair this Valentine’s Day! Blowdry Lounge, Toronto’s premier blowdry salon, offers the perfect way to pamper your special someone. Clients experience refined service at any of their three conveniently located salons, known for expert blowouts, styling, and essential beauty maintenance. Ask about their gift cards for the ultimate indulgence in style—it’s a gift they’ll truly love!

Three locations: 1343 Yonge Street 1788 Avenue Road and 181 Bay Street (Concourse Level)

For more information, visit them at blowdrylounge.com