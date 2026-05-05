8 Canadian-made handbags that Mom will love, starting at $98

Move over Gucci and Louis Vuitton: these local handbag designers are making gifting easier than ever for Mother’s Day. Jeanne Beker searched the city for the best bags with purse-onality that Mom will love.

A. Fringe bag

“This is a great casual, slouchy bag, and it’s fun to see suede in the summer. The fringe detailing is so playful and boho chic.” Brave Leather, $375, braveleather.com

B. Hand-braided pouch

“I love the tassels and I love the cord. It’s a bucket, but the drawstring makes it very interesting. And that braided strap is beautiful.” Eleven Thirty Shop, $360, eleventhirtyshop.com

C. Little black bag

“This is a very sleek, gorgeous little bag to just throw over your shoulder. It’s very elegant and understated.” Sonya Lee, $274, sonyalee.co

D. Bucket bag

“A bag like this makes such a strong statement. It’s very artisanal, and from a distance it looks like raffia!” La Canadienne, $650, 138 Cumberland St.

E. Slouch zippered bag

“I love the little zipper compartments and that you can wear it as a crossbody or over your shoulder.” Opelle, $655, opellecanada.com

F. Baguette satchel

“This has a retro vibe; it almost looks vintage! It’s so beautifully made, so classic and gorgeous. And I love the hardware.” Uppdoo, $345, uppdoo.com

G. Pebble bucket bag

“What a splash of colour! Bucket bags are hot and happening, and you can really fit a lot into this one.” Ela, $108, elahandbags.com

H. Woven crossbody

“I love a crossbody especially in the summer and spring months, and this faux leather has such pretty texture with the way that it’s woven.” Espe, $98, espe.ca

For the best vintage trench coats for sale in Toronto, click here.