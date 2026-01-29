10 essential local shops to visit in the Annex

Supporting local is more important than ever, and here in Toronto, there are countless independent shops to visit. Swap out the big chains for locally-owned boutiques with our guide to the city’s most essential shops, from Yorkville to Leslieville. This time, we’re diving into the Annex: home to Canadian icons like Margaret Atwood and formerly Rachel McAdams, Catherine O’Hara and even Meghan Markle, this neighbourhood is filled with beautiful Victorian homes and some incredible boutiques. The next time you’re in the Annex, check out these 10 locally-owned shops.

Whether you’re shopping for a birthday present, a new travel mug, a housewarming gift or anything in between, Juxtapose has it all. This charming shop — located just a few blocks down the street from its sister shop, Juxtapose Home — is packed with all the cute trinkets and accessories you could dream of, so stop in for a last-minute card and prepare to leave with a new candle, earrings and a keychain. Juxtapose also stocks plenty of Toronto-specific giftables, like hand-drawn cards featuring iconic imagery of the city, subway buttons and a Toronto map tote. 430 Bloor St. W.

Experienced vintage shoppers and beginner thrifters alike will recognize this buy/sell/trade shop. Common Sort is the perfect entryway into second-hand clothing, thanks to its affordable prices, colour-coded store organization and mix of high and low brands (the shop is known for stocking everything from Zara jeans to hard-to-find Simone Rocha shoes). The best part is that you can do a closet cleanout of your own and bring your pieces in for some cash or store credit — meaning the next time you find a new piece you love there, you’ll technically be making a “trade.” 527 Bloor St. W.

An art and office supplies store may seem a little boring at first glance, but step inside Midoco and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how much shopping fun you can have. Primarily focusing on high-quality art products, from paint and fabric to easels and screen printing tools, this brightly-lit shop also features aisles of fun: cute homewares, party supplies, 3D puzzles, board games and trivia and even some science and discovery kits for the kids. 555 Bloor St. W.

A Toronto fixture for a reason, BMV Books’ three-storey location in the Annex is an absolute delight to browse. Considered Canada’s largest bookstore for discounted and preloved books, step inside to tables and shelves full of new releases, classics, kids’ books and more, all marked down considerably. In the basement, you’ll find records, DVDs and other physical media to add to your collection. Make your reading habit a little less expensive this year! 471 Bloor St. W.

If you’ve just gotten into film or you’re a longtime analog photographer, Annex Photo has everything you need. This one-stop shop for film sells disposable, instant and even half frame cameras, as well as film and a ton of other camera accessories. They also can do film developing, prints, photo books, video transfers, photo restoration and even slide scanning — basically, Annex Photo is in the business of preserving memories, in any form. 362 Bloor St. W.

Sitting at the edge of the Annex is a café with a secret hidden inside it: the incredible Odd Thing Vintage. Typist Café is a sprawling space with cozy couches and antique, worn-in chairs spread throughout the shop (plus an amazing patio in the summer months), but it’s the colourful shop at the back that makes this place truly stand out. Odd Thing Vintage offers a beautifully curated selection of outerwear, denim, sweaters, homewares, jewelry and even records and vintage books. There’s no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than grabbing a coffee and then browsing the racks here. 390 Dupont St.

You might miss this family-owned shop at first glance when walking by on Bloor Street. But descend down a few steps and you’ll be greeted by a delightful array of vintage clothes, crochet crafts, jewelry, homewares and art that makes up Ed’s Mercantile. Wandering this small but mighty boutique is an exercise in restraint: around every corner you’ll be enticed by some surprising and adorable new trinket that you won’t want to part with. The shop also plays host to a few different crafting workshops in the space, so if you’re especially inspired by the art around you, come back and try out crochet, jewelry-making or embroidery for yourself. 605 Bloor St. W.

A Toronto landmark for well over three decades, Seekers Books is an incredible new and used bookstore tucked underneath Bloor Street. Inhabited by an adorable orange cat named Churchill, get ready to wander the stacks and leave with that book that’s been on hold too long at the library and a few other gems you didn’t expect. 509 Bloor St. W.

Presse Internationale

Presse Internationale is such a neighbourhood gem that it made headlines last year when news spread that the magazine shop would have to close due to a massive rent hike. Luckily, the store lives on — the owners found a new location just down the street. Known for its widespread selection of print media, Presse Internationale has attracted visitors from out of town seeking hard-to-find magazines. Whether you’re seeking a European fashion magazine, a back issue of your favourite literary publication or just a good old fashioned newspaper, trust you’ll find it here. 515 Bloor St. W.

Want to test out Toronto’s bike lanes this year? Stop by Curbside Cycle to get you started. What began as a curtsied bike repair tent in 1991 has evolved into one of the city’s best bike shops. Browse European-style city, cargo, and electric pedal-assist bikes, and trust the staff here to guide you in the right direction. And Curbside has stuck to its roots, still offering service and repairs, including a free diagnostic. 412 Bloor St. W.

More essential local shops in Toronto

For the essential local shops to visit on Queen West, click here.

For the essential shops to visit on Ossington, click here.

For the essential shops to visit in Rosedale and Summerhill, click here.

For the essential shops to visit in Leslieville, click here.

For the essential local shops to visit in Yorkville, click here.