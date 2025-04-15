Toronto restaurant on World’s Best list announces opening date for new location

Eager Toronto carnivores can soon make reservations at the new Jacobs & Co. location. The restaurant — which has been recognized by the Michelin Guide and is the only Toronto steakhouse named to the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list — is moving from its legendary Brant St location to 81 Bay St. at CIBC Square at the centre of Toronto’s financial hub.

The final dinner service at the original Brant St location will take place this on April 19, with the official reopening at CIBC Square set for May 14 (although patrons can place reservations for the new location beginning April 22).

As part of this new chapter, Jacobs & Co. will provide an elevated midday experience for patrons, with the first lunch service taking place beginning May 26 and the first dinner service beginning May 14.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse (@jacobssteakhouse)

“This move gives us the opportunity to thoughtfully reimagine the Jacobs experience in a space built entirely for who we are today – and the journey ahead,” Gus Kosta Giazitzidis, Managing Director of Jacobs & Co. said. “It’s a chance to create a new home for Jacobs, while enhancing everything our guests have come to love with even more intention.”

The new location will honour the restaurant’s near-two-decade-long legacy while introducing thoughtful enhancements throughout — think panoramic city views, a private patio, an expanded raw bar and three private dining rooms designed for more intimate experiences.

Guests will find comfort in enduring signatures like the tableside Caesar salad, the house-made “take-home” Jacobs coffee cake muffins, and the beloved piano bar (live music will remain a defining element). The dry-ageing room — a hallmark of the Jacobs experience — will continue to showcase aged premium cuts on-site, and the acclaimed wine program will remain, featuring one of the most dynamic cellars in the country.

Jacobs & Co. was ranked no. 73 on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants in 2024 and has been featured in the MICHELIN Guide since 2022.