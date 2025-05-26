Toronto restaurant closes after a year and a new Italian spot is already moving in

After less than a year, a beloved Toronto restaurant-bar in Little Italy — wedged between the Chin Radio Building and the Royal Theatre —closed its doors on Saturday. Wolfie (614 College St.) shifted nightly from a buzzing dinner spot to a lively lounge, with DJs spinning vinyl late into the night. Known as a late-night go-to for College Street’s younger crowd, its sudden shutdown has left regulars stunned.

“So heartbroken! Such a beloved space and amazing team – so honoured to have shared music with you all – thank you” one user wrote under one of the restaurant’s latest Insta posts. “The staff are a wildly intricate collection of characters – love them all dearly! Cool cats on the other side hanging there too! See ya soon & all the best” another said.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Wolfie’s owners said they were deeply grateful for the memories, meals and moments they’ve shared with the community over the past year, but promised that something “new and exciting” is on its way to 614 College.

We now know what’s taking over the space: a new spot called Sal’s Pasta & Chops, from the same team behind Lucia! Sal’s is named after co-owners Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi’s dads.

“Both Sals’ immigrated to Canada with a suitcase and a dream. Like most Italians, they settled on College St,” they stated in a recent Instagram post.

Sal’s is set to open in July 2025 and is expected to be a homecoming of sorts. Patrons can expect a celebration of Italian-Canadian cuisine, showcasing dishes that the owners’ families grew up eating and shared during milestone celebrations.

Follow Sal’s on Instagram for all the latest updates.