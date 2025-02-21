Toronto ranks among the top 25 most inspiring cities on the planet

Traveling to a new city can help kick off any creative inspiration, and Toronto is one of the best global muses! In addition to previously being ranked one of the top 20 best cities in the world, a new study has just ranked Toronto among the top 25 most inspiring cities worldwide, based on factors like quality of life, museums with 4-star+ ratings, social capital score, Google reviews, and digital nomad worthiness.

Superside — an AI-powered subscription design service for creative teams — used ListChallenges’ Top 200 most visited cities to determine which cities ranked highest in the above factors and found that Toronto is the 23rd most inspiring city globally! With worldwide attractions like St. Lawrence Market, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Island Park, and Casa Loma, as well as dozens of museums with 4-star+ Google reviews, The Six boasts a quality-of-life score of 162.06, with an average Google review score of 4.60 for the top five attractions, 14 Google reviews mentioning creative-related keywords, 122 Google reviews describing the top Toronto attractions as ‘friendly,’ and 160 reviews mentioning design-related keywords.

The city is also ranked as the 23rd friendliest country in the world, with a social capital pillar ranking of 10 (meaning Toronto is strong in community involvement and civic participation) and is a pretty good destination for digital nomads with money (globally ranked 526th).

As inspiring as Toronto is, one other Canadian city ranked higher — Montreal took the 13th spot, boasting 87 museums with 4-star reviews and 1,476 4-star reviews for the top five attractions that focus on creativity and design. Both Native Montrealers and visitors find the most creative inspiration at attractions like the Notre-Dame Basilica, Mount Royal Park, Montreal Botanical Garden, Biodôme De Montreal, and Saint Joseph’s Oratory of Mount Royal.

As for the top five cities — Barcelona, Spain tops the list as the most inspiring city. The over 2,000-year-old city is a hot spot for tourists and ranks 20th overall for digital nomads. London, England ranks a close second, with attractions like the Tower of London, the British Museum, and the Natural History Museum. Not seen in too many top 10 lists — Anchorage, Alaska ranks third, boasting nearly 2,260 4-star reviews for the top five attractions that focus on design and creativity.

Las Vegas, Nevada, comes in fourth place, with much of the creative inspiration found in and surrounding the Vegas Strip, like the Fountains of Bellagio, the High Roller giant Ferris wheel, and The Mob Museum. Rounding out the top five is New York, boasting creative attractions like Central Park, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Empire State Building, and The High Line.

You can see the full report here.