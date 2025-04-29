Toronto Outdoor Picture Show returns with 15th anniversary season of summer movies

One of Toronto’s most beloved summer traditions is back and marking a major milestone this year. The Toronto Outdoor Picture Show, known for its free open-air movie nights in parks across the city, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a special season-long theme—and a nod to where it all began.

Running from June 12 to Aug. 24, this year’s festival is titled When We Were Young, a curated film schedule that reflects on the experience of growing up—at any age. This summer, Toronto Outdoor Picture Show will host 20 free screenings at three public parks: Fort York, Christie Pits, and Corktown Common.

The season kicks off with an extended six-night run at Fort York (June 12–17), beginning with Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 cult classic Romeo + Juliet, starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. Other highlights include Lovers Rock (2020), Steve McQueen’s portrayal of Black youth culture in 1970s London; Jane Schoenbrun’s genre-bending I Saw the TV Glow (2023); and a 30th-anniversary screening of Amy Heckerling’s teen classic Clueless (1995).

In keeping with Toronto Outdoor Picture Show’s mission to spotlight Canadian film, each feature will be paired with a short by a Canadian filmmaker. Full programming details are expected on May 15.

The coming-of-age theme is a throwback to TOPS’ first festival, and chosen to reflect on the festival’s evolution.

“When I launched a two-night event in my local park in 2011, I didn’t dare to dream that it would become one of Toronto’s marquee summertime events,” said Emily Reid, the festival’s founder and artistic & executive director. “This festival has always existed as a grassroots effort… Every community in Toronto deserves access to free arts and culture programming.”

TOPS’ reach has grown significantly since its modest beginnings, drawing over 26,000 people to screenings in 2024 alone. But the organization still operates on a tight budget, relying heavily on grants, sponsorships, and individual donations. While a fundraising push last year helped cover shortfalls, the festival will not be returning to its Bell Manor Park location in Etobicoke this summer, due to a loss of funding.

To mark the anniversary, this year’s audience is being given a chance to help shape the festival. Anyone who donates $15 or more will be invited to vote on the closing night film, which will screen on Aug. 24 at Christie Pits Park. TOPS will also host an invite-only Insiders’ Night on June 5, featuring Spike Lee’s Crooklyn (1994), for donors at certain levels.

Toronto Outdoor Picture Show events remain pay-what-you-can, with food and drink vendors on-site. Fort York remains the only venue licensed for alcohol sales. All films are screened with open captions, and some offer audio description for blind and low-vision attendees.

The 2025 schedule breaks down as follows:

Fort York: June 12–17 (nightly)

Corktown Common: Thursdays from July 3 to August 7

Christie Pits: Sundays from July 6 to August 24

More information is available at topictureshow.com.