An entire Toronto street is filled with giant inflatable Santas for the holidays

Inglewood Drive might just be the most festive road in Toronto. Following annual tradition, the residential street has transformed into what is aptly referred to as “Kringlewood,” lining the road with massive inflatable Santas to ring in the festive season with ultimate Yuletide kitsch.

What started out as a joke after one neighbour put up a giant Santa on their lawn and others followed suit has become an annual tradition eight years strong. In past years there were over 50 Santas greeting passersby with friendly, inflatable waves, and similar numbers are expected this year!

The tradition was started by local resident Amy Westin in 2013. She told The Star at the time that she was considering a 6-foot-tall inflatable Santa. “Then I saw this 14-foot, totally Griswolds, obnoxious-looking Santa,” she explained. “We were totally loving how over the top it was.”

Looking to see Saint Nick as far as the eye can see? Head to Inglewood Drive and Mt. Pleasant Road in Moore Park and strap in for a near one-kilometre walk or drive, from St. Clair down to Rosedale Heights, all illuminated by gigantic, glowing Santa Clauses on the lawns of local homes.



It’s the perfect evening activity for those looking to inject a little holiday spirit into their season.

Maybe you’re looking to start a front lawn Santa Claus tradition in your own neighbourhood. Your dreams are within reach (for a few hundred dollars) – just head to Canadian Tire to secure your very own inflatable Claus.

Let’s hope the Grinches of years past are gone – a few of Inglewood’s inflatable Santas were slashed in 2019, and CTV News has reported a slashed inflatable Santa in another Toronto neighbourhood in 2021. Here’s hoping Kringlewood will bring a bit of Christmas cheer back to the city.