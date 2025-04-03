Toronto native Jim Carrey shares heartfelt tribute to late actor Val Kilmer

Jim Carrey shared a heartfelt tribute to his late “Batman Forever” co-star, Val Kilmer, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 65. In his tribute, the GTA-born comic reflected on Kilmer’s legacy as an actor as well as a man of great strength and character.

“I’m remembering Val Kilmer today with great admiration for him as a man and as a generational talent who left us an enviable legacy of indelible acting performances. His greatest artistic achievements were rivaled only by the grace and courage with which he endured his life’s most challenging moments. Wishing his family so much love,” Carrey said in a statement on his website, while sharing a throwback pic of the star to his Instagram account.

Carrey and Kilmer worked together on “Batman Forever” in 1995, where Carrey played the over-the-top Riddler and Kilmer played the Dark Knight himself. The iconic film also starred Drew Barrymore and Debi Mazar as the characters Sugar and Spice.

Mazar shared throwback photos of Kilmer on her Instagram account and opened up about how she first met the actor back in the 80s, years before they worked together on the Batman flick.

“So sad to hear that Val Kilmer has passed. I met Val in 1984, in a dilapidated van that had a door missing. We had just attended Vincent Gallo’s wedding to a girl named Denise(?) in NYC. The van took a bunch of us to the wedding reception in Jamaica, Queens. Super fun memory of that day…” Mazar wrote. “Years later, I’d work with him in “The Doors” & “Batman Forever”[.] He was so talented & interesting. I know he struggled over the years with his health, and was a fighter. My condolences to his family &loved ones. May he R.I.P.”

Kilmer, 65, died from pneumonia following nearly 10 years of health problems, including a 2014 throat cancer diagnosis that led to two tracheotomies.