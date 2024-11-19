Toronto music history: Iconic Canadian songs about the TTC

We have the CN Tower, sure, and a few other modest landmarks, but one of the defining characteristics of the city could be the TTC: our subways and busses, but especially the streetcars. From the rattle of streetcars on Queen Street to the hum of the subway deep beneath the streets, the TTC is an inescapable presence in the daily lives of millions Not surprisingly, the TTC has found its way into the occasional song, sometimes with wonderful results. Here, we take a fun and historical look at a number of iconic songs about the TTC, some absolutely directly related to public transit, others more of a warm-hearted mention.

Have a listen!

The Best TTC Songs

1. “Spadina Bus” by The Shuffle Demons (1986)

The Shuffle Demons, a Toronto-based jazz band known for their eclectic mix of jazz, funk, and world music, created a timeless ode to the Spadina bus route with their energetic, horn-driven track “Spadina Bus.” Released in 1986, the song bursts with fast-paced rhythms and funky grooves that perfectly capture the lively energy of Toronto’s streets.

The Spadina Bus, running from the southern tip of Spadina Avenue near Front Street up through the heart of the city, is a workhorse of the TTC, threading through busy neighborhoods like Chinatown, the University of Toronto, and the Annex. The Shuffle Demons bring the vibe of these diverse areas to life with infectious melodies and jazzy improvisation, making “Spadina Bus” a perfect snapshot of Toronto’s urban landscape.

With its syncopated horn section and playful rhythm, the song became a favorite among both TTC riders and music lovers. The band’s vibrant sound is a perfect reflection of the city’s multicultural and ever-changing spirit, capturing the essence of Toronto in motion.

2. “TTC Skidaddler” by Stompin’ Tom Connors (1971)

Known for his storytelling folk songs about Canadian life, Stompin’ Tom Connors recorded “TTC Skidaddler” in 1971, capturing the energy of Toronto’s public transit system in his signature foot-tapping style. While most of Connors’ songs focus on rural or working-class Canada, this lively track is a humorous homage to the fast-paced, sometimes chaotic life of TTC commuters.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of a commuter racing to catch the TTC, using “skidaddler” to describe the hurried hustle of everyday urban life. In true Connors fashion, the song combines humor with social observation, painting a picture of a city constantly on the move, where everyone is racing against the clock.

“TTC Skidaddler” brings to life the experience of a bustling city where the rhythm of transit is in sync with the hustle of the people, all delivered in Connors’ trademark folk style. The song is a playful, nostalgic tribute to Toronto’s working-class commuters and the daily grind of city life.

Honourable Mentions

3. “I Will Never See the Sun” by Great Lake Swimmers (2003)

A more modern entry in the pantheon of TTC-inspired songs, “I Will Never See the Sun” by Great Lake Swimmers(released in 2003) is a wistful folk shanty that uses the TTC as a metaphor for navigating the urban landscape. Frontman Tony Dekker lists off Toronto street names that are also subway stations—”Spadina, St. George, Bay and Yonge”—as the song’s lyrics reflect the disorienting and almost dreamlike experience of moving through the city’s maze of streets and subway stops.

The song concludes with the sound of a subway announcement listing off stops, followed by the distant hum of the train itself. It’s a lovely song.

4. “Crabbuckit” by k-os (2004)

While not strictly a song about the TTC, “Crabbuckit” by k-os features a mention of a Toronto bus route and makes it into our list due to its undeniable banger status. Released in 2004 as part of his Joyful Rebellion album, the track is a jazzy, hip-hop anthem about overcoming obstacles, staying true to yourself, and rejecting societal pressures.

In the song, k-os raps, “I’m the one that gets the bus to Yonge and the people on the bus, they don’t know what’s up.” This fleeting mention of a bus and Yonge Street (a major intersection and thoroughfare in downtown Toronto) gives the track a distinct local flavor. It’s a perfect snapshot of Toronto’s street-level experience, especially in the era when the song was released—an energetic time for the city, full of vibrancy and possibility.

“Crabbuckit” won the Juno Award for Single of the Year in 2005 and remains one of k-os’s signature tracks.

5. “Romantic Traffic” by Spoons

While not specifically about the TTC, we chose to feature this 80s classic due to its nostalgic music video, which was filmed in the Toronto subway system, including the Bloor and Sheppard stations. This new wave band released the single in 1984. Coincidentally, the band plays History on Saturday, Nov. 23, as part of a slate of 80s bands including Honeymoon Suite, Flock of Seagulls and Men Without Hats.

Apparently, the TTC is more than just a mode of transportation—it’s a cultural touchstone.