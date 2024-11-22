Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander takes a stab at modeling

Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger star William Nylander is known for his puck-handling skills, but the 28-year-old recently ventured out of the rink to try something seemingly completely out of his comfort zone.

The star is featured modeling a variety of looks, including a Toronto hoodie, a graphic Leafs goalie tee with a trucker’s cap, and a Starter pullover jacket — all part of a campaign collab between the NHL and Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) brand.

“October’s Very Own X NHL Winter ’24 “All-Canadian”—Featuring William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 capsule collection,” a recent Insta post states alongside the 6-foot-tall hockey star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by October’s Very Own (@octobersveryown)

The full collection includes OVO x NHL Starter® breakaway pullover jackets ($368, the Toronto breakaways are currently sold out on OVO as per publication date), 47’ brand trucker hats ($68), 90s graphic tees ($68), microfleece coach’s full zip jackets ($168), and training hoodies ($198) from all seven Canadian NHL franchises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by October’s Very Own (@octobersveryown)

Still, fans couldn’t seem to get enough of Nylander’s modeling skills.

“He’s Elite, he’s the Man of the People and he’s Stylish. Triple Threat!!!” One user gushed. “Omg some one sign Willie to the top modeling agency I have seen enough” another said.

This isn’t OVO’s first collab with the NHL. Last year, the two franchises presented “The Original Six” collection, featuring former Leafs player Tie Domi, 55, and his son Max Domi, 29. Max is a forward for the Leafs but was placed on injured reserve last week due to a lower-body injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by October’s Very Own (@octobersveryown)

Going back even further — in 2022, former Leafs stars Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph modeled for the Fall/Winter 2022 OVO collection.

OVO® / NHL Chapter 01—Toronto Maple Leafs

Fall / Winter 2022 Featuring NHL All-stars⁰Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph OVO® has partnered with the⁰NHL on an ongoing brand⁰partnership celebrating the Icons of Hockey. 11.28.2022 Additional teams

coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Zv3eiN5EXt — October’s Very Own (@welcomeOVO) November 24, 2022

The Leafs will next play against Utah this Sunday Nov. 24 at Scotiabank Arena.