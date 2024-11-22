Toronto Maple Leafs star Willem Nylander models OVO

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander takes a stab at modeling

by Nisean Lorde for Streets Of Toronto Photo: Instagram @Octobersveryown

Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger star William Nylander is known for his puck-handling skills, but the 28-year-old recently ventured out of the rink to try something seemingly completely out of his comfort zone.

The star is featured modeling a variety of looks, including a Toronto hoodie, a graphic Leafs goalie tee with a trucker’s cap, and a Starter pullover jacket — all part of a campaign collab between the NHL and Drake’s October’s Very Own (OVO) brand.

“October’s Very Own X NHL Winter ’24 “All-Canadian”—Featuring William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2024 capsule collection,” a recent Insta post states alongside the 6-foot-tall hockey star.

The full collection includes OVO x NHL Starter® breakaway pullover jackets ($368, the Toronto breakaways are currently sold out on OVO as per publication date), 47’ brand trucker hats ($68), 90s graphic tees ($68), microfleece coach’s full zip jackets ($168), and training hoodies ($198) from all seven Canadian NHL franchises.

Still, fans couldn’t seem to get enough of Nylander’s modeling skills.

“He’s Elite, he’s the Man of the People and he’s Stylish. Triple Threat!!!” One user gushed. “Omg some one sign Willie to the top modeling agency I have seen enough” another said.

This isn’t OVO’s first collab with the NHL. Last year, the two franchises presented “The Original Six” collection, featuring former Leafs player Tie Domi, 55, and his son Max Domi, 29. Max is a forward for the Leafs but was placed on injured reserve last week due to a lower-body injury.

Going back even further — in 2022, former Leafs stars Doug Gilmour and Curtis Joseph modeled for the Fall/Winter 2022 OVO collection.

The Leafs will next play against Utah this Sunday Nov. 24 at Scotiabank Arena.

