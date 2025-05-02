Toronto legend Mike ‘Elbows Up’ Myers returns to Second City stage for a rare show

Mike Myers was a big part of SNL50 with his hilarious portrayal of Elon Musk, and in the Canadian election alongside Mark Carney in a slew of ads. Now, one of Toronto’s comedy icons is returning to the city and his Second City roots for a rare appearance.

Set for Monday, May 12 at The Second City Toronto, Myers will take part in It’s Always Something: Open Mike, a fundraiser for Gilda’s Toronto. The event promises a star-studded evening of improv and entertainment. Hosted by David Shore, the show features Myers alongside another legend in Colin Mochrie, and Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show — all taking the stage to raise funds and spirits.

“At Gilda’s Toronto, we believe laughter connects us all, even in the hardest moments,” said Elizabeth Dalgleish, Executive Director Gilda’s Toronto. “It’s Always Something: Open Mike isn’t just a comedy event, it’s a celebration of what Gilda Radner stood for – that no one should face cancer alone. To bring this event to The Second City Toronto, where her comedy journey began, is a powerful tribute to her legacy.”

Radner, a founding cast member of Saturday Night Live and comedy trailblazer, began her own rise to fame right on the Second City stage. That legacy lives on not just through laughter, but through action. Gilda’s Toronto offers a network of free social and emotional support for individuals and families living with cancer.

Second City Toronto, the place where Radner’s comedy career took flight, is a fitting venue for this meaningful event — and the sentiment is shared by its team.

“We are honoured that Gilda’s Toronto approached us to host It’s Always Something: Open Mike at The Second City Toronto,” said Reem Farag, General Manager, The Second City Toronto. “Bringing people together to enjoy a night of laughter for Gilda Radner’s cause with comedy giants Mike Myers and Colin Mochrie, felt not only fitting, but truly special.”

The event also marks a historic return: it will be Mike Myers’ first performance at The Second City Toronto in more than three decades. Reunited with fellow alum Colin Mochrie, the evening should be something special.