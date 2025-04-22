Toronto legend Keanu Reeves to play villain in new Weezer mockumentary

In perhaps the perfect follow-up to his role as an bad guy in the ultra-popular Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Keanu Reeves, 60, is set to play another villain — this time in a new mockumentary on the alt-rock-pop-geek band Weezer.

During Weezer’s set from the Mojave stage at Coachella last week, lead vocalist Rivers Cuomo announced that the band is working on a self-titled flick back in L.A. As per TheInSneider, the band first opened for Reeves’s band Dogstar in March 1992 at Raji’s, a once-famous rock and roll nightclub in central Hollywood. The film is reportedly about a fictional rivalry between the two bands, and Reeves will play the main bad guy.

The film is described as a cross between Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Reeves will be cast alongside Johnny Knoxville, Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre and Ben Schwartz.

The Canadian actor was born in Beirut, Lebanon, but was raised in Toronto and made his acting debut in the Canadian television series Hangin’ In in 1984. Today, he’s most known for playing a legendary assassin in the John Wick franchise and is popular among comic book geeks for voicing the character Shadow, Sonic’s dark antihero counterpart, in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which has earned more than $491,946,657 worldwide as of publication.

Apparently the franchise is so popular, that Paramount may be looking to develop Sonic spin-off films.

As for Dogstar, the California alt-rock band, composed of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, with Keanu Reeves on bass, went on a 20-year hiatus after releasing two albums and performing a few shows in the early 2000s.

The band reunited in 2023 as part of a 25-date tour (including a stint in Toronto in 2023 at Lee’s Palace), followed by a Summer Vacation Tour in 2024.