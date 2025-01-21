Toronto just got the West Coast’s top restaurant for tacos and margaritas

Blanco Cantina, the popular Mexican restaurant and bar from Western Canada, has arrived in Ontario. The new location in the Annex marks Blanco’s first Toronto outpost, and if its success on the West Coast is anything to go by, this spot is sure to become a local favourite.

Located at the corner of Bloor Street West and Dalton Road, the spot is set to become the ultimate hangout for taco lovers and margarita fanatics alike. With seven successful locations already established in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Blanco’s expansion into Toronto feels like a no-brainer.

“Blanco Cantina is already a favourite spot for many Canadians seeking fresh Mexican cuisine, and we’re looking forward to making it a household name in Toronto,” says Jay MacRaild, brand leader, Blanco Cantina. “Torontonians will get to experience the dynamic atmosphere fueled by the happiest happy hour in town that sets Blanco apart from other cantinas.”

Blanco Cantina’s daily happy hour (yes, twice a day) is a serious draw, with $7 margaritas and $3 tacos. The menu features all the usual Mexican fare — tacos, burritos, quesadillas and fajitas — but done right. You’ll also find munchies like house-made tortilla chips with salsa, queso or guacamole made right at your table, plus chili popcorn shrimp and “dirty fries” loaded with all the fixings.

Rounding out the menu is a selection of soups, salads and wraps, plus for dessert, there are churro chips and chili chocolate brownie with unfried ice cream.

“Blanco isn’t just a cantina, it’s an unexpected escape from the everyday,” says MacRaild. “No matter what time of year it is, when you walk through the doors of Blanco, you will find yourself transported to a lively hole-in-the-wall bar in Mexico, serving up the best tasting food and drinks in a no-fuss environment.”

The cantina’s margaritas, in a range of flavours, including frozen strawberry, chili coconut and raspberry jalapeño are also a big draw and with Blanco’s take on Taco Tuesday, “Taco Tuesdaze,” you can score half-price tacos and $5 off premium tacos.

Blanco Cantina is open every day from 2 p.m. until late and is located at 384 Bloor St. W.