Toronto just got a new Turkish restaurant and it literally looks like a palace

Experience the elevated vibe of downtown Toronto dining in North York with the opening of Rumeli Restaurant, a family-run spot serving specialty platters and a seafood-forward twist on Turkish cuisine.

Situated on Dufferin Street just steps away from G. Ross Lord Park, Rumeli is awash in gold and emerald tones but it’s the decadent chandeliers, intricate mirrors and green foliage that really bring the sumptuous, high-end quality to the interior design. Even the small details — white tablecloths, lap napkins, tableside lamps and cutlery placements — offer an air of elegance typically reserved for Toronto’s city centre.

“We’re trying to show people that Turkish cuisine is not necessarily a step in and take out restaurant. It could be elevated,” says owner Parastou Dadvar. “We got a lot of references from elevated restaurants in Turkey and other restaurants around the world.”

Having been in the industry for several years in Toronto and operating a bakery in Scarborough, the family has long been thinking about ways to provide North York residents with upscale dining that doesn’t require making the long commute downtown.

“I wanted to speak to people that were of the same mindset as myself,” says Dadvar. “What’s the point of leaving Newmarket or Vaughan to go to King West when there’s opportunity to visit the same atmosphere and have the same experience here?”

As one would expect from Turkish cuisine, the menu at Rumeli offers no shortage of grilled meats from steaks and lamb shanks to chicken chopstick and beef shish — and it’s all 100 per cent halal. North York has been showing instant appreciation for the restaurant’s special mixed platters which can feed the whole party at the table with a combination of textures and tastes found in lentil soup, Adana, findik lahmacun, chopsticks, oven-baked mushrooms and so much more.

But what makes Rumeli’s menu unique is their focus on seafood, putting a spotlight on Turkey’s coastal areas. A decadent seafood tower takes the spotlight while the menu also boasts a grilled octopus, oysters, lobster, mussel spaghetti, and chef’s shrimp-topped special pasta.

“Given that Turkey is on the coastal side and close to Greece, they have access to salt water and they’re really big on their shrimp, muscles, oysters, but unfortunately Turkish restaurants are not taking a turn to indulge in that,” says Dadvar.

Rumeli’s appetizers offer the same celebration of the Middle East featuring several vegetarian dishes including generous portions of babaganoush, hummus and labneh yogurt.

Whether you’re indulging in a seafood showstopper, classic grilled meats, or hearty appetizers, Rumeli offers a variety of drinks to complement your meal, including stunning signature cocktails crafted by the bartender with bold, unique flavours.

With a level of service matching the quality plates and eye-grabbing interior, Dadvar recognizes the importance of eating altogether and makes one promise to diners: “We will make sure that every table leaves happy, and every table gets their meals all at the same time.”

Rumeli is located at 4700 Dufferin St.