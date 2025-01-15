Toronto just got a new restaurant that’s a love letter to Hong Kong’s golden age

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to step into the world of a Wong Kar-Wai film, you can now find out. All you have to do is head upstairs to Ayla, a new restaurant above Patois on Dundas West. The restaurant is the result of a shared vision between chefs Danvee Kwok and Kevin Shawcross and co-owners Craig Wong and Ivy Lam, all of whom bring their unique experiences and backgrounds to create something special.

At the helm are Kwok and Shawcross, a husband-and-wife duo whose careers have taken them through Vancouver, Hong Kong, Japan and Barbados. Returning to Toronto, they’re bringing the best of those global influences — Cantonese, French, Japanese, Caribbean and Mediterranean — into a menu that’s both personal and unexpected.

“Working in Asia and in Barbados for so many years taught me the art of crafting menus that are unapologetically bold and deeply intentional,” says Shawcross. “With Ayla, we’re bringing that same spirit to Toronto, with homage to the culinary traditions of Hong Kong combined with the multicultural influences of this incredible city.”

The name “Ayla” comes from a friendship that started on Hong Kong’s Moon Street, where Shawcross and Patois chef-owner Wong first worked together. It’s a personal connection that runs deep, and it’s the foundation of what makes the restaurant feel so intimate.

And when it comes to the dishes, expect the unexpected: char siu with bajan green seasoning and cassareep glaze, prawn toast okonomiyaki, mentaiko tarama with nori and wild ikura.

“At Ayla, every dish, every detail reflects the creativity and global flavours we’ve come to love and crave over our years in the industry,” says Kwok.

The restaurant is just as much about the experience — the connection, storytelling and shared moments over a meal — as it is about the food itself. Wong, whose approach to cuisine has always been rooted in narrative, sums it up perfectly.

“Food has the power to tell stories and connect people to cultures, places and moments in time. At Ayla, we draw inspiration from our neighbourhoods and the journeys that have shaped us around the globe. Each dish is a snapshot of those stories — fun, unexpected and crafted with respect. It’s food meant to be shared, enjoyed the way we love to eat: together, with friends.”

As for the design, it’s a nod to Hong Kong’s cinematic golden age — a space that feels like a movie set but is somehow also very personal. Warm lighting, vintage touches, and a rooftop patio that gives you a view of Dundas West’s skyline all add to the atmosphere.

Ayla opens on Jan. 16 and is located at 794 Dundas Street West, 2nd floor.