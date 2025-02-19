Toronto just got a new Mexican-Korean restaurant from the Project Gigglewater team

The Bloorcourt neighbourhood might have felt the loss when Overpressure Club closed, but the downtime didn’t last long. The same team has now returned with a fresh vibe, reopening the spot as Gochu Libre Kantina.

Also behind the Dundas West hot spot Project Gigglewater, the team has taken influence from the neighbourhood to combine Mexican and Korean flavours at the new restaurant.

“We wanted to fit better in the neighbourhood and being in Koreatown, we wanted to have a Korean element,” says owner Alfred Siu. “This was one of the many concepts we thought about before opening up the space as it combines some of my personal favourites of Mexican and Korean food.”

The name itself shows this combination with “Gochu” being the Korean word for “chilli” to represent the dishes’ heat and flavour while “libre,” meaning “freedom,” pays tribute to the Mexican wrestling style of Lucha Libre.

“The ‘k’ in Kantina is a nod to the Korean culture,” adds Siu, who’s juggling it all after going into partnership on a third restaurant, Dundas’s Dzô Viet Eatery.

Gochu Libre Kantina still captures the essence of Overpressure Club, blending elevated flavours with a laid-back, casual atmosphere.Diners can still relax at the marble bar top or settle into the leather couches beneath the brick accent wall. In anticipation of the upcoming Grand Opening celebration, Siu mentions that Gochu Libre Kantina will be refreshing the décor with more Mexican-inspired wall hangings and adding extra greenery throughout the space. And, he teases, a ceiling mural might even be part of the plans in the works.

One thing Sui does know is the restaurant’s patio this summer will be a go-to spot in Toronto for feasting on tacos and margaritas. Following last year’s patio rebuild, this summer, it will boast more inviting and picture-worthy decorations including colourful flags.

“We never aim to be super pretentious,” says Siu. “We just want to be a casual spot that fits really well into the neighbourhood.”

As for the menu, Gochu Libre Kantina features an all-new lineup of unique offerings, crafted by the new executive chef, Rodrigo Salas-Aguilar, who brings his expertise in Mexican cuisine to the table. The menu boasts share plate and small bite options including the special ssireum smash fries — which is decadently topped with a red bean curry, tofu bulgogi and multiple salsas —and the crispy Korean fried chicken wings with homemade cotija ranch.

A beef bulgogi is among the options that can be found on the taco menu, which includes Korean-inspired twists on pulled pork and tempura cod.

Like those found at its sister bar, the cocktails at Gochu Libre are creative, innovative and not-to-be missed. Highlights are the Seoul Jeju, a citrusy vodka drink with Korean pear and the Poblan Sour, which offers a mild though flavourful kick with a touch of cinnamon and coconut rum.

And if you’re craving a taste of the beach to escape the snow, Gochu Libre serves up three killer margaritas, all $5 off during power hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily. As Gochu Libre Kantina gears up for its grand opening, they’ll be adding more items to both the Power Hour and regular menus, including a wider selection of alcohol-free cocktails.

“I don’t think there are many Mexican-Korean places so we’re hoping with the amazing quality of food and cocktails, it will really appeal to the neighbourhood,” says Siu.

Gochu Libre is located at 815 Bloor St. W.