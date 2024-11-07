Toronto is ranked as one of the world’s most captivating cities … from a distance

Toronto is filled with tons of vibrant attractions — the towering CN tower with its panoramic views, eclectic outdoor markets adorned with cobblestone streets, and stunning parks, beaches, and islands — and there’s no better way to admire the city than from thousands of feet above! Remitly, a financial services company, recently unveiled its list of the most eye-catching destinations that give off the best first impression from the air.

As part of their global study using eye-tracking technology, researchers showed participants from around the world shots of popular cities that people regularly consider moving to see which ones caught their attention the most (before they’ve even stepped foot on the ground).

This technology tracked fixation times to find the most visually appealing destinations from the skies (so, the longer the fixation time, the higher the score, out of a max possible viewing time of 16 minutes and 40 seconds).

Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the list (ranking 12th out of 30 countries), with participants spending a commendable six mins and seven seconds focusing on the view of the Six.

European cities dominated the list, with Prague taking first place. The Czech Republic’s capital city, known for its historic castles, striking terracotta roof tiles, and the Vltava River (the longest river in the county), gave visitors the best first impression as they ‘flew’ over the city, holding participants’ attention for an impressive 14 minutes and 8 seconds.

Accra, Ghana, ranked second, as participants were captivated for a duration of 11 mins and 3 seconds. No surprise, from the air, you’ll be able to see the likes of Kokrobite and Laboma Beach stretching along the Atlantic coast, as well as the historic Jamestown Lighthouse with its contrasting white-and-red stripes.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, with its iconic canals that offer visitors some incredible views from the air, took third place (holding participants’ attention for 10 mins and 42 seconds. This was followed by Frankfurt, Germany (10 mins and 41 seconds), which has one of the highest immigrant population percentages in the country! The city boasts some scenic modern buildings, with a cluster of high-rise buildings in the downtown area dominating the skyline.

In fifth place was Vienna, Austria (9 mins and 55 seconds). The gorgeous Austrian capital is famous for its beautiful architecture and standout buildings, like St Stephen’s Cathedral, Schönbrunn Palace, and the Vienna State Opera!

In terms of American cities, Toronto actually beat out many U.S. powerhouses, including Washington (which ranked 15th, holding participants’ attention for 5 mins and 49 seconds), Austin (16th spot, 5 mins and 47 seconds), Las Vegas (19th spot, 5 mins and 38 seconds), Chicago (23rd spot, 5 mins and 25 seconds), Miami (28th spot, 4 mins and 55 seconds), and Los Angeles (30th spot, 4 mins and 48 seconds). Indianapolis (11th spot, 6 mins and 7 seconds) was the only other North American city to beat Toronto.