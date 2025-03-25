Toronto is getting a new pickleball club inside an old Mercedes dealership

Fairgrounds, a growing network of racket clubs focussing primarily on everyone’s favourite new sport pickleball, is set to open a new facility in Toronto’s Leaside neighbourhood this summer. Located at the site of a former Mercedes-Benz dealership near the corner of Bayview and Eglinton, the club will offer a mix of pickleball and padel courts, along with social and wellness-focused services and amenities.

The new midtown Toronto location will feature 13 pickleball and four padel courts, designed to accommodate players of all skill levels. The courts will be available for drop-in play, memberships, and organized events. In addition to recreational opportunities, Fairgrounds Leaside will offer coaching, clinics, and beginner leagues aimed at expanding access to the sports.

Beyond the courts, the facility will provide a range of features designed to foster community and enhance the playing experience including social events, training programs and clinics, tournaments, coaching services and much more.

There will also be a sauna and cold rinse shower for post-game recovery as wells a retail area for gear, and a lounge with food and beverage options for that post-pickle hang.

The location is the subject of a massive development application, which will happen in the coming years, which is part of a strategy that Fairgrounds uses to create fun pickleball spaces in locations, some of which are temporary. The brand currently operates indoors out of the Cloverdale location in Toronto as well as outdoor spaces that are scheduled to reopen at Stakt Market, Assembly Park and at Yonge and Rosehill.