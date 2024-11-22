Toronto is getting a stunning winter carnival right in the middle of the city

Who says that the best fairs take place in the fall? Sankofa Square (formerly Dundas Square) is ready to glow up this holiday season with the return of Winter Glow!

Beginning Dec. 5, head over to Yonge and Dundas to enjoy this magical winter festival, filled with rides, delicious snacks, campy holiday hits, live entertainment, special theme days, and giveaways! Winter Glow is proof that carnival rides aren’t only meant for warmer weather — bundle up and ride the 45-foot-tall Ferris wheel, the Great Canadian Carousel, and of course, the teacups (each ride is one ticket — $6/ticket; $20/4 tickets; $37/8 tickets). Bring the family or a few friends and play midway games while indulging in a variety of carnival treats, including mini donuts, hot chocolate, and more!

If you love admiring festival Christmas trees, the Rotary Club’s 30-foot Tree of Remembrance will light up the square for a good cause. Donate what you can to receive a yellow ribbon, write a message to a loved one, and then attach it to the tree (proceeds will go toward local charities through The Rotary Club of Toronto and its foundation).

If you’re looking to win free things, there will be a rotating showcase of brand experiences and product sampling pop-ups throughout the festival’s run! Stop by anytime from Thursday to Sunday during the opening weekend to check out SHEIN’s larger-than-life Box Santa. Get into the holiday spirit by taking pics with Santa (and even get a free gift!)

For car enthusiasts, GM Canada is showcasing its electric lineup at this holiday event — opening day features will include the GMC HUMMER EV, Cadillac LYRIQ, and Chevrolet Equinox EV. Register for a test drive and enjoy the festive décor and electric-vehicle-themed giveaways. Attendees will even get a chance to meet “OnStar Santa”!

“We’re excited to bring back Winter Glow for its second year, bigger and brighter than ever! This year’s event will feature even more glowing lights, nostalgic rides, and festive entertainment,” Julian Sleath, General Manager of Sankofa Square, said in a statement. “Winter Glow at Sankofa Square is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of the season and a chance to bring people together in the heart of downtown Toronto.”

Here are a few highlights to look out for:

Opening Night, Dec. 5

Watch as the Chevrolet Silverado EV starts up and illuminates the giant Tree of Remembrance. Enjoy a special performance by St. Michael’s Choir School as well as exciting giveaways.

Family Weekend, Dec. 13-15

Bring the whole family to Winter Glow’s Family Weekend for special family-friendly activities, live performances, and other surprises. Families will enjoy discounted rides, games, food, and beverages!

Student Night, Dec. 10

Students will enjoy discounted rides, games, food, and beverages with their Student ID cards. Dance the night away to a special guest DJ, take some unforgettable Insta pics with friends, and experience the magic of the season!

Winter Glow will run from Dec 5-22, from 4 pm to 10 pm on weekdays and 12 pm to 10 pm on weekends.