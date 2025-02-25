Toronto is getting a massive new farmers’ market at a former airport

One of the joys of summer is visiting a local farmers’ market — it’s the perfect spot to shop for fresh, organic flavours and meet local vendors. This summer, the former Downsview Airport will transform into a cultural community hub with the launch of the YZD Farmers’ Market! This initiative is part of the area’s redevelopment into a mixed-use community featuring housing, shops, office spaces and more.

The family-friendly market will be more than just a place to shop for fresh Ontario produce — patrons can support local entrepreneurs and artisans by indulging in artisanal goods, delicious brews, and ready-made meals while enjoying live acoustic music and interactive art projects that celebrate the rich history of YZD.

For those looking to nurture their green thumb as the weather gets warmer, there’ll be tons of workshops, like honey-making with Toronto Bee Rescue, Indigenous gardening activities, and hands-on planting events.

“Supporting the local Downsview community with a new and exciting Farmers’ Market is one of several ways we’re transforming and bringing this vast site to life,” Alana Mercury, Director of Programming and Placemaking at Northcrest Developments, said in a statement. “Through our numerous engagements over the past years with nearby residents and stakeholders, we’ve heard how important it is that we help support local businesses and expand access to fresh, Ontario-grown produce. We’re thrilled to partner with a diverse range of amazing farmers, businesses and artisans to help fill this need in the months ahead.”

The launch of the YZD Farmers’ Market follows quickly on the heels of Northcrest Developments’ first-ever YZD Holiday Market, which debuted at Hangar Skate this past December. Both markets are examples of Northcrest’s “Meanwhile Use” strategy — an approach to transforming public spaces, engaging the local community, and creating opportunities for small businesses to thrive while long-term development is underway.

According to Lori Beazer, YZD Market Manager, the market is a celebration of the passionate farmers and entrepreneurs who shape the fabric of the surrounding community.

“We’re thrilled to be co-creating a shared space that supports healthy eating in the Downsview community while highlighting the rich cultural history this area has to offer,” Beazer added.

You can head to the market every Saturday from June 14 to Oct 11, between 11 am and 4 pm.

Other things to look out for at YZD include Exhibition Hub, which includes the super popular Bubble Planet and Dinos Alive immersive exhibits. Rogers Stadium is set to debut this summer, so check out bands like Coldplay (July 7-8, 2025) and Oasis (Aug 24, 2025).