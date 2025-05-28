Toronto is getting a huge three-storey restaurant serving 17 varieties of soup

Toronto’s Financial District is about to welcome a delicious new dining destination thanks to Convivium, a three-storey restaurant, cocktail bar and event space opening soon at 83 Yonge Street. Housed inside a landmark 1857 heritage building, this Euro-inspired spot plans to serve seasonally driven food, pour old-world wines and host everything from art shows to (very fancy) dinner parties.

The name Convivium might sound like something you’d chant at a Roman feast — which is basically the vibe. It means “a banquet” in Latin, and the space is overflowing with history. The building was once the headquarters of The Evening Star (the prior name of the Toronto Star) which served as a hub for artists and journalists. Inside you’ll find three levels of old-meets-new, where you can grab a bowl of soup on a Tuesday, sip a caviar-topped cocktail on a Thursday, or throw a 100-person bash on a Saturday.

On the menu, soup is the star. Chef Oxana Glazkova is rolling out up to 17 rotating varieties, from airy espuma to chilled summer blends to slow-simmered bowls. If you’re not into soup, try the Black Angus tartare which comes stacked on a deep-fried potato terrine, drizzled with chili aioli and finished with black caviar. Glazkova also plans to feature Canadian-sourced meats and seafood as well as incorporate unique flavours like lingonberries into dishes.

Inside, the design by Dull Genius is a blend of exposed brick, gold accents and sleek finishes. The first floor is casual-elegant, the second is private and moody with its own cocktail bar and the third will be all about events.

The team behind it includes hospitality vet Gio Stefanopoulos, who’s opened more than a dozen restaurants in Toronto and worked with culinary superstars like Gordon Ramsay and Nobu’s Master Matsuhisa. Be sure to expect exceptional service, a Euro-forward wine list and cocktails made with seasonal ingredients and small-batch spirits.

There’s no official opening date yet, but the team is aiming for late spring. Follow Convivium on Instagram for updates and sneak peeks.