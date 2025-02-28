A Toronto hospital was just ranked one of the top three best in the world

The nurses, doctors and healthcare workers who have been saving lives in Toronto are getting the recognition they deserve through a world’s best hospitals ranking that placed three Toronto hospitals in the top 50 and one in the top 10.

American publication Newsweek just released their annual World’s Best Hospitals list, ranking over 2,500 hospitals in 30 countries, highlighting the top 250 worldwide.

For the sixth year in a row, University Health Network’s Toronto General Hospital has made it into the top 10, this time taking the third spot (for the second year in a row) — rubbing shoulders with powerhouses like the John Hopkins Hospital and Cleveland Clinic. The hospital received three badges, noting a Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) threshold above or equal to 87.5 per cent.

The list was determined based on submissions from thousands of medical experts invited to participate in an online survey, along with results from patient experience surveys and medical key performance indicators on hospitals.

Other impressive local feats include Sunnybrook Hospital earning the 24th spot, moving up six spots from 30th in 2024 and Mount Sinai Hospital coming in at 32nd, keeping its standing from 2024. Toronto’s North York General Hospital also ranked 57th, compared to 47th in 2024, St. Michael’s Hospital – Unity Health Toronto earned spot 125, compared to spot 128 in 2024 and Toronto Western – University Health Network just made the list at spot 226.

Other than the six Toronto hospitals, only five other Canadian hospitals made the list, with three in Montreal, one in Vancouver and one in Ottawa (The Ottawa Hospital).

Toronto hospitals have had to adapt to ongoing challenges in order to continue delivering high-quality care to patients, including staffing shortages and cuts to health care funding from the provincial government. It’s impressive to see our city’s hospitals still holding their own compared to ones across the globe in the face of all these challenges.

