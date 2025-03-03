Toronto drivers can travel along Highway 407 during rush hour for free this month

This March, Ontario drivers could receive free rush hour travel on Highway 407 as part of the Express Toll Route’s “Spring into Free Rush Hour” campaign. From March 1 to 31, 2025, eligible personal vehicles (with Ontario plates only) will receive free unlimited travel along Highway 407 ETR from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and/or 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., from Monday to Friday, excluding Ontario statutory holidays.

The free travel is being offered on the stretch of Highway 407 ETR running from QEW in Burlington to Brock Road in Pickering.

To be eligible, you first have to sign up and log in to the My Account portal on the Highway 407 ETR website and enroll for the promotion (heavy vehicle transponders aren’t eligible for this offer, so transponder lease fees will continue to apply if you lease a transponder).

According to 407 ETR, any applicable discounts will appear on your bill as a “promotional credit”, covering toll charges, trip toll charges, camera charges, and applicable account fees during the promotion period. Credits for any trips taken about seven to 10 days before your bill date may be reflected on your next bill (although credits can’t exceed the trip value).

More good news — this promotion is just one of several driving offers that 407 ETR plans to introduce throughout the year, which are expected to provide the average enrolled customer with nearly $50 in credits per month.

Each week, more than three million people travel on Highway 407. To help tackle gridlock issues, 407 ETR introduced a new rate schedule for 2025 that includes additional toll zones — instead of four zones across the entire 108 kilometres, there are now 12, allowing the ETR to set different toll rates for each zone.

The ETR also introduced new vehicle classifications for motorcycles and medium-sized vehicles to ensure toll rates better reflect a vehicle’s impact on the road. For example, a motorcycle will pay less than an SUV, while larger trucks, vans and SUVs towing trailers will pay more. The toll rate increase for light vehicles now ranges from three to 14 cents per kilometre (depending on the time of day and zone travelled).

This year, drivers can also experience increased fees for the first time in five years, including camera charges, account fees and transponder lease fees (most personal transponder customers can expect a monthly bill increase of about $8).

Click here for the ETR’s new rate schedule. Drivers can also calculate their tolls before they drive by using 407 ETR’s online toll calculator or by downloading the ETR’s mobile app.