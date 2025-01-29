10 best Toronto date ideas to book now for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to show your partner how much you appreciate them. Of course, you can buy the obligatory flowers and chocolates, but to really impress your partner, take some time to plan the most romantic date night! Thankfully, Toronto has tons of shows, events and activities that you and your loved one can check out on Feb. 14 for an unforgettable experience. But book fast — this is a big city, and experiences for the most romantic day of the year fill up fast. Here are the best Toronto date ideas to book for Valentine’s Day now.

If your date is a foodie, then indulge in a romantic food tour through Kensington Market — it’s the most passionate way to create delicious memories that you’ll cherish forever! You’ll explore a variety of multicultural food stores, sample food from each location and discover hidden sights and vistas within the market. The tour can even be made vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free. When: Feb. 14, 15, 16: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Price: $89/person. Make reservations in advance; the exact location will be given upon booking.

Skip the traditional fancy dinner and instead opt for an evening filled with mystery and mayhem at this murder mystery show! The intrigue begins when you’re introduced to a cast of colourful characters as they roam about the dining hall, and the plot thickens when somebody “dies”! A detective is brought in to lead the investigation. The suspects are spread around the room, sitting at the tables with the guests. You’ll get to enjoy a delicious meal while attempting to solve the mystery. It’s a fun way to spend the evening and the eccentric cast will have you and your date laughing throughout the night. When: Feb. 14, 6:30-9:45 p.m. Price: $54.58+. Chelsea Hotel, 33 Gerrard St. W.

Treat your special someone to an unforgettable evening filled with sushi, sake and enchanting entertainment. Chotto Matte Toronto’s exclusive $145/person multi-course menu is thoughtfully crafted to delight your senses with every bite, allowing you and your date to eat in a perfect harmony of flavours this Valentine’s Day! Dine on items like Toro Tartare Golden Oscietra caviar drizzled with wasabi soy or black cod and mushroom sushi rice risotto. For dessert, indulge in red velvet fondant milk ice cream. Bonus: each guest will receive a complimentary glass of rosé. Reservations can be made online. When: Feb. 14-16. 161 Bay St.

This specialized pottery wheel workshop is one of the more creative ways for couples to express their love this Valentine’s Day! You’ll sit side by side with your partner for this special two-person package and will learn how to shape clay on the spinning wheel. The wheel allows for synchronized movements as you and your partner work in harmony — and you’ll finish the class with a brand new piece to to take home! You’ll also receive one complimentary drink per person. T In the end, you’ll be able to take home your pottery pieces, so you’ll have forever reminders of your artistic journey together! When: Feb. 11-12, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Price: $199 for two. Collective Arts Taproom, 77 Dundas St. W.

Music lovers will adore this live, multi-sensory musical experience over candlelight. This Valentine’s-themed program will include classical performances of romantic songs like “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers, “Your Song” by Elton John, “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, “Shallow” by Lady Gaga, and more! When: Feb. 13-16, 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Price: $28. Metropolitan Community Church of Toronto, 115 Simpson Ave.

If you’re looking for some comedy on Valentine’s Day, check out the Rec Room’s live stand-up comedy event! Laugh along with (or at) some of North America’s biggest comedians like Tamara Shevon, Mr. Lewin, Jordanne Brown and Zabrina Douglas, hosted by MC Amanda Custidio. Each comedian will perform a 15-minute set and will have you and your date laughing throughout the night. When: Feb. 14, 7 pm. Price: Pair of tickets: $48.19. Single ticket: $26.89. The Rec Room, 255 Bremner Blvd.

Instead of grabbing a box of chocolates at the grocery store, step back in time and embark on a one-of-a-kind journey of chocolate indulgence at the Toronto Railway Museum! You and your loved one can climb aboard a vintage train car filled with timeless charm and explore the world of artisanal Canadian craft chocolates. Guided by a chocolate expert, you’ll uncover the fascinating history of how chocolate has been crafted throughout the centuries. The event includes premium single-origin raw cacao tastings (you’ll even learn how to taste chocolate like a connoisseur). Bonus: you can take home your chocolate-tasting kit and recreate this experience again and again! When: Feb. 14, 6-7 p.m.; Feb. 15 and 16, 2.30-3:30 p.m. Price: $55/person. Reservations required. 255 Bremner Blvd.

Looking for a way to get more active with your partner on V-Day? This acroyoga workshop will allow you and your partner to share love and laughter through playful acrobatic poses! Newbies are more than welcome. Acroyoga teacher Jo Bot will provide a fun introduction to this type of yoga, filled with balance, connection and joyful movements. She’ll guide you and your partner through a gentle warm-up and acroyoga postures to help you connect, before leading you through a relaxing cool-down session, featuring partner massage techniques. After the workshop, indulge in delicious handmade truffles, and choose a memorable photo of your favourite pose to take home with you! When: Feb. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Price: $107.83 for two people. 260 Edgeley Blvd., Unit #25, Vaughan.

Choose-your-own adventure (without having to do too much planning on your own) with Paint Cabin’s all-inclusive date night event! Attendees can choose between three activities: canvas painting, tote bag painting or DIY textured art. Then, enjoy a complimentary drink for each of you, two custom mugs, two gelatos, complimentary popcorn, 360 photo booth access to make some memories and even a rose for you to present to your valentine. When: Feb. 14, multiple times. Price: $141.20 for two. 219 Dufferin St.

If you and your partner are looking for a more nostalgic way to spend the evening, this video dance party will allow you to dance the night away to popular songs from ’80s movie soundtracks with full visuals projected on six giant screens! Hear/see songs from The Breakfast Club, Valley Girl, Some Kind of Wonderful, Flashdance, Pretty in Pink, Purple Rain, The Lost Boys, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Revenge of the Nerds, The Wild Life, Mannequin, Xanadu and more! When: Feb. 14, doors open at 10 p.m. Price: Advanced tickets: $10 ($15 at the door). Ground Control, 1279 Queen St. W.