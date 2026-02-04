You can now play pickleball at this Toronto subway station

Toronto’s pickleball scene keeps growing in popularity, and now you can book a game inside an actual subway station. On Monday, Pickleplex Social Club announced that its newest outpost, Pickleplex Pod York Mills, is open inside York Mills station, taking over a space that had previously sat unused and turning it into a compact indoor pickleball hub!

The formerly abandoned pocket within the station complex has been reimagined as a small sports facility, with about 7,000 square feet converted into three fenced courts. Expect a fully automated, self-serve facility that offers extended hours, so you can play anywhere from early mornings to late evenings (or, you know, since it’s on the subway line, maybe squeeze in a quick game on the way home from work).

Newcomers can also try free introductory classes at the York Mills location! And for the opening stretch, Pickleplex is waiving its usual $45 to $55 hourly court fees, letting players book courts for free until Feb 8.

This new indoor space is critical! Pickleball remains one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and in Toronto, the numbers have been climbing fast enough that the city has had to play catch-up on court space. In a May 2023 staff report, the City of Toronto said it had expanded outdoor pickleball courts from one to 165 in the previous five years, with pickleball programming offered in more than 50 community recreation centres (even old Mercedes dealerships are getting in on the game).

If you’re up for a game, Pickleplex Pod York Mills is located on the subway level of the York Mills Centre (10 York Mills Rd, North York). Take the escalators down to the subway entrance level and follow the hallway towards the elevators.

Walk in and see if a court is available, or to be on the safe side, book online!