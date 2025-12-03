Yorkville blooms: Don’t miss the stunning Fleurs de Villes NOËL floral extravaganza opening today

Looking for a warm pop of colour as the days turn short and the city is shrouded in grey and white? One of the most beautiful holiday traditions is making its grand return to the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Fleurs de Villes NOËL, the five-day floral extravaganza, is back for its fourth annual celebration from Dec. 3-7.

Fleurs de Villes NOËL is a free, self-guided activation that transforms Yorkville’s decidedly trendy streets into a playful winter wonderland, all thanks to fresh flowers.

This year, these skilled floral artists are taking inspiration from the beloved carol, “The 12 Days of Christmas,” to create their stunning installations. Expect more than 25 unique floral pop-ups throughout the area, each one a festive work of art.

You can take a leisurely stroll and discover these beautiful creations at various spots, including the Manulife Centre, Holt Renfrew Centre, Village of Yorkville Park, The Anndore House, and The Colonnade.

The 411 on this Festive Flower Hunt

What: Fleurs de Villes NOËL, a self-guided trail of fresh floral installations.

Where: Throughout the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, starting at The Anndore House.

When: Dec. 3-7, daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (though organizers suggest touring during daylight hours for the best view).

Fleurs de Villes is a luxury brand known for turning cities into works of art through floral installations, celebrating local talent everywhere they go. Their partnership with the Bloor-Yorkville BIA continues to brighten of Toronto’s holiday calendar.

