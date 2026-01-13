World’s biggest K-pop group BTS announces two Toronto dates on comeback tour

When BTS announced their hiatus in late 2022, the world’s biggest K-pop group was at the peak of its popularity. They dominated charts, swept awards shows and helped propel K-pop from a niche genre into a global cultural force.

Now, nearly four years later, BTS is back — and Toronto is among the cities on the band’s world tour.

The group unveiled the long-awaited details of their return: a new album out this spring and a huge world tour.

The 70-plus-date tour begins April 9, with three consecutive shows in Goyang, South Korea, followed by performances in Tokyo, Japan. The tour then moves to North America, and arrives in Toronto Aug. 22 and 23 when the band checks into Rogers Stadium — the city’s largest venue.

Tickets for the Toronto shows are on sale Jan. 22. at 1 p.m. and eager fans can expect a massive Ticketmaster queue and steep prices.

According to Live Nation, the concert will feature a 360-degree in-the-round stage set-up.

The group last toured before members began their military enlistments — a mandatory requirement for South Korean men — bringing BTS activities to a halt.

All seven members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — completed their service by 2025, and have since returned to the studio. Their Toronto dates mark one of their first large-scale reunions with North American fans since that pause.