Where to find the top 20 celebrities at TIFF 2025, from Scarlett Johansson to Sydney Sweeney

The 50th anniversary of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) officially kicks off this week, and that means celebrities will be strutting the red carpet at movie premieres as well as checking out local restaurants! One of the best ways to spot your fave A-lister is to head to the TIFF venue where their movie is premiering and huddle near where the photographers are standing (the stars won’t be far behind). Check the runtime of the film you’re interested in, and time your arrival for just before the screening starts or ends (of course, this is just one of many tips and tricks on navigating TIFF 2025).

We have an idea about who will attend this year’s festival by looking at the film premieres as well as the list of stars being honoured at the 2025 Tribute Awards Gala, which takes place Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Here’s a list of the top stars you can look out for (and where to find them!).

Brendan Fraser

The Academy Award-winning actor and 2022 Tribute Performer Award recipient will return to the Awards gala this year as its Honorary Chair! The gala takes place this Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel, and although this event is invite-only, it’s the perfect area for celeb-watching. Fraser also appears in the HIKARI-directed flick Rental Family (premieres Sept. 6, 8:45 p.m., Royal Alexandra Theatre), about an American actor in Tokyo who takes a job with a Japanese “rental family” agency. Head to the theatre a bit earlier to spot the stars, including Fraser, Hikari (who’s receiving the 2025 TIFF Emerging Talent Award) and more!

Jodie Foster

The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the dark comedy A Private Life (premieres Sept. 4, 12:45 p.m., Scotiabank Theatre), about a suspicious death that yields a series of twists! Foster is also receiving the “Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award” at the Tribute Awards, so look out for her around the Fairmont this Sunday.

Idris Elba

The former Luther star wrote and directed the 20-minute short flick Dust to Dreams, a Nigerian-set tale about a fractured family who finds healing through music (the film also stars soulful singer Seal). The world premiere takes place Sept. 7, 12:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Theatre as part of the Short Cuts 2025 programming, so you’ll likely spot Elba on the red carpet! If you lurk outside the Fairmont this Sunday, you might also catch him as he’s receiving the Impact Media award.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Johnson and Emily Blunt team up in The Smashing Machine, a powerful story about the pioneering mixed martial arts/UFC fighter Mark Kerr (the North American premiere takes place Sept. 8, 9:45 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre). Next Monday, get intimate with Johnson in his “In Conversation With…” segment (Sept. 8, 2:30 p.m., Royal Alexandra Theatre), where he has an exclusive conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey about his journey from the WWE to Hollywood megastar.

Catherine O’Hara

The Toronto-born legend is the recipient of this year’s TIFF Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award, which recognizes Canadians in the film industry who have made a global impact with their careers (so look out for her this Sunday around the Fairmont!). Some of O’Hara’s former Schitt’s Creek stars might also appear at this year’s festival: Dan Levy co-produced Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery (Sept. 13, 3 p.m/, Roy Thomson Hall) and Eugene Levy did some voiceover in TIFF’s opening night movie, John Candy: I Like Me.

Scarlett Johansson

Johansson directs Eleanor the Great, which has its North American debut on opening night (Sept. 4, 3:45 p.m., Scotiabank Theatre). The flick is about a 90-year-old woman who befriends a 19-year-old student. In addition to Johansson, you might spot the likes of film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, June Squibb and Erin Kellyman on the red carpet.

Guillermo del Toro

The “part-time Torontonian” is receiving the Ebert Director Award at Sunday’s Tribute Awards! The Oscar-winning director is also bringing an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece Frankenstein to this year’s festival (Sept. 8, 6 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre), so you’ll likely spot him along with Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz on the red carpet at the North American premiere.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star produced the opening‑night documentary John Candy: I Like Me (Sept. 4, 6 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre), which celebrates one of the most beloved comedic actors of our time. Reynolds will likely appear on the red carpet since it’s the opening-night flick. He’ll also appear in an “In Conversation With…” segment this Friday, where he’ll discuss his work as a producer on the documentary, as well as the influence Candy had on his own career (Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m., Royal Alexandra Theatre).

Lee Byung-hun and Park Chan-wook

Lee Byung-hun has become internationally recognized for playing Front Man in Netflix’s uber-popular Squid Game series! You can find the South Korean star in Park Chan-wook’s latest black comedy, No Other Choice. The flick follows a newly unemployed man (Byung-hun) who, desperate to land a coveted position, hatches a ruthless plan to “dispatch” his competition (the North American premiere takes place Sept. 5, 1:50 p.m., Scotiabank Theatre). Chan-wook is considered one of the most prominent South Korean film directors of all time, and you can be part of an intimate conversation with him as part of his In Conversation With…” segment (Sept. 10, 3 p.m., TIFF Lightbox).

Sydney Sweeney

The actor will likely make a red-carpet appearance for her role as a pioneering boxer in Christy (Sept. 5, 2 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre). The film deals with themes of misogyny, domestic violence and sexual identity, and includes a “career best” performance by actor Ben Foster.

Channing Tatum

The former Magic Mike star will receive a Tribute Performer Award along with German actress Nina Hoss this Sunday at the Galas! Fans can also look out for the world premiere of Tatum’s latest flick, Roofman (Sept. 6, 5:30 p.m., Roy Thomson Hall), about the real-life story of Jeffrey Manchester, the “Rooftop Robber,” and his efforts to evade capture. Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst also stars in the film, so you might spot her around town as well.

Keanu Reeves

The actor, who was born in Beirut and grew up in Toronto, stars as a celestial figure alongside Aziz Ansari in Good Fortune, which marks Ansari’s feature directorial debut, and is set for its world premiere at the festival (Sept. 6, 9:30 p.m., Roy Thomson Hall). The film also stars Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh, so there’ll be multiple chances of celebrity sightings across town!

Tessa Thompson

Look out for Thompson in the world premiere of Hedda, about a newly married woman trapped in a loveless marriage, in a reimagining of Henrik Ibsen’s infamous 1891 play (the world premiere takes place Sept. 7, 9:30 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre). Fans can also enjoy a more intimate conversation with Thompson and director-screenwriter Nia DaCosta as part of their In Conversation With… segment next Monday (Sept. 8, 12 p.m., TIFF Lightbox).

Angelina Jolie

Jolie stars in Couture, a compelling new film from Alice Winocour, about an American film director who arrives in Paris to helm a video for a fashion event (Sept. 7, 3:15 p.m., VISA Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre). It’s the film’s world premiere, so perhaps we’ll see an appearance by Jolie?