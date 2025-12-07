Where to donate clothing in Toronto that actually goes to neighbours in need

Last updated: Dec. 6, 2025

With the holiday season underway, Torontonians may be looking for ways to give back. If your latest closet cleanout has prompted you to consider a clothing donation, know that not all donations are considered equal — some for-profit organizations have disguised themselves in the form of donation boxes in the past, collecting your well-meaning donations and selling them overseas to turn a profit. Instead, give your clothes a new life by donating to one of these Toronto organizations this season, which help our neighbours recovering from addiction, facing poverty or homelessness or seeking employment get a fresh start with all the support they deserve.

Open to all CAMH clients, Suits Me Fine (SMF) is a free clothing boutique. Those preparing for job interviews, court appointments and special events can shop professional and formal clothing for free, and the boutique also offers wardrobe essentials for those who arrive by ambulance or through the criminal justice system and only have access to the clothes they came in. The boutique also plays an integral role in providing opportunities for social interactions that reduce the risk of alienation for clients. SMF accepts seasonal clothing and accessory donations all year round. 1051 Queen St. W., 2nd floor.

Toronto’s New Circles, a non-profit providing clothing and skills training programs to equity-deserving individuals, runs GLOW (Gently Loved Outfits to Wear). The free service provides new or gently used clothing to those living on a limited income, through a simulated retail experience that ensures dignity and comfort for all. New Circles is currently accepting men’s and boys’ clothes, winter accessories and shoes for all genders and ages. 161 Bartley Dr.

Dedicated to providing clothing and resources to women looking to secure employment, Dress for Success Toronto runs a boutique experience filled with work attire donations. Visitors can also network with other job-ready women and access career development tips. The boutique is accepting blazers, cardigans, blouses, trousers, dresses and shoes. 5150 Yonge St.

Non-profit organization Oasis Addiction Recovery Society provides post-treatment employment-focused programs for hundreds of people per year in Toronto in recovery from drugs and alcohol. The organization is largely supported by the Oasis Clothing Bank donation bins, which help raise both funds and awareness for the movement. Members of the Oasis team also sort and distribute clothing to individuals and families looking for assistance. Acceptable donations, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, footwear, accessories and plush toys, can be delivered to the Oasis donation drop-off centre or placed in donation bins across the city. 60 Carnforth Rd.

Jessie’s — The June Callwood Centre for Young Women is dedicated to supporting pregnant and parenting individuals 21 years or younger, providing services to them and their young children until they reach the age of 24. One way to support the organization is through their Swap Shop — a free shop filled with donated baby clothes and equipment, clothes for young women including maternity clothes and other useful household items. You can request a donation appointment (Jessie’s accepts two large boxes and bags or three small boxes and bags per appointment) through the request form. 205 Parliament St.

Fred Victor focuses on individuals and families facing poverty and homelessness, offering affordable and transitional housing, shelters and emergency respite sites, job training and counselling, community mental health counselling and food access. The organization always accepts donations that directly support those who pass through their homeless shelters or use their services, but Fred Victor asks that you adhere to their most-needed items list before donating. Be sure to email in advance to arrange a donation drop-off.

A shelter for at-risk and homeless youth between the ages of 16-24 in Toronto, Horizons for Youth helps prepare and guide local youth with services that include life skills education, mental health and wellness support, housing support and more. The organization also provides clothing to both residents of their shelter and former residents living in the community, and accept donations from their ongoing wishlist. Horizons for Youth requests all clothing and shoe items be washed before donating, and that toiletry donations are unopened. 422 Gilbert Ave.

Not all thrift stores can claim to directly support members of their community the way Double Take Thrift Store — a supporting arm of the Yonge Street Mission (YSM) — can! This thrift store employs members of the Regent Park community and all donations and sales made at the shop go towards the YSM, which focuses on addressing poverty in Toronto through food services, employment support, childcare, education and training, housing, drop-in support and so much more. Double Take is accepting a large list of donations directly to the shop, and greatly appreciates donations that are already washed and separated according to type and season. 310 Gerrard St. E.

Sanctuary has been doing incredible work for decades in Toronto, providing support for all members of the community who need it. The organization runs an art studio, street outreach, member support for everything from accompanying people to appointments to visiting people in the hospital, community meals and a health clinic. Sanctuary accepts seasonal clothing and supplies donation — from October to March, that means winter clothing such as gloves, hats, boots, brand-new socks and underwear, long sleeves, hoodies, coats and jackets. Donations including bottles of water, granola bars, snacks, gift cards, tents, sleeping bags, backpacks and other survival gear and cellphones (unlocked and restored to factory settings) are also always welcome. 25 Charles St. E.